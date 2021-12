Given site size and location, you might expect developers to be sniffing around this house at the start of Ballincollig, close to Carrigrohane and Model Farm Roads.

Overhead drone shots suggest that with site clearance, the 0.88 acres could take, at a minimum, half a dozen detached homes. Demand in the area for same is reflected in the Property Price Register. John Barry of Frank V Murphy says three detached homes which they sold this year on nearby Model Farm Road fetched between €710,000 and €900,000.

All were larger properties than Shadow Lawn, featured here, but none had a comparable site size, measuring a quarter or less of the land that comes with the Poulavone home.

Mr Barry, who is guiding Shadow Lawn at €740,000, says the planting around the site makes it look narrower than what it is.

“The trees and hedging come in about 15’-20’ from the boundaries, so the site is wider than what you see if you come to visit. If you went in and cleared it, it could be a surprisingly big site,” he says.

So far, it’s families coming to view, perhaps knowing a good thing when they see it. They’ll need a substantial financial cushion though, because the house needs an extensive overhaul. Mr Barry says potential buyers should factor in the need to insulate, rewire, replumb and perhaps extend Shadow Lawn, as well as fitting a new kitchen and new bathrooms.

“The layout needs to be changed as well,” Mr Barry says “but there’s scope for a very nice open plan kitchen/dining/living area.” This could involve incorporating the detached garage, he says.

As it stands, Shadow Lawn is just under 1,600 sq ft. Built in 1952, it gained a single-storey rear extension over the years, which included a kitchen, rear lobby and shower room.

It was built by the family that lived in it for well over half a century, during which time they witnessed Ballincollig mushroom from a small village on the road to Macroom, to the largest town in the county.

“The man who built the house could remember grass growing in the middle of the road when he first moved to Ballincollig.

“At the time the house was built, it was a substantial home on the approach to the village,” Mr Barry says.

The gardens were also substantial and allowed the couple who built Shadow Lawn to indulge their gardening passion. There’s a fabulous selection of trees, flowers, shrubs and colour which would be an awful pity to annihilate with bulldozers. The family clearly made the most of their land and enjoyed their very private garden, set well back from the main road, with a long lawn out front, and shielded on either side by tall trees and hedging. To the rear is less manicured and very well thought out, with planting broken up by gravel paths and paving. At the bottom of the garden, concealed behind hedging, is an old outbuilding that may have been a stable, as well as a timber store.

“You’d have to peer very hard through the boundary trees to see Shadow Lawn and its gardens.

“It’s a very private site and you don’t hear any noise from the road,” Mr Barry says.

He adds that it’s a haven for wildlife, including an urban fox.

Externally, it’s a good looking home, and inside, it’s well kept, but it needs modernising. Accommodation includes two downstairs reception rooms with bay windows, a kitchen, separate dining room, shower room and rear lobby, and upstairs, four bedrooms and the main bathroom.

Mr Barry says it’s “exceptionally well located, a short walk to Ballincollig town and all of its amenities, local schools and transport links.”

It’s also a short drive to the Ballincollig bypass, Model Farm Road, Carrigrohane Road, Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Cork city. It’s on the right side of Ballincollig for anyone travelling to CUH and, given the price, may attract a medic, or someone in tech (Dell EMC is a few minutes drive away).

Mr Barry believes the buyer will fit one of two profiles - either a family looking for a good home in an excellent location, where outdoor space and privacy are at a premium, and who will appreciate Shadow Lawn’s unique gardens, or a builder/developer who sees the site as a redevelopment opportunity in a prominent location in an area zoned as an existing built up area.

VERDICT: Terrifically private family home on gorgeous site/scope for redevelopment and housing more than one family.