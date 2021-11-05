Fountainstown home is ripe for a pool party - it has an indoor swimming pool and a billiard room 

THE jet age and cheap package holidays put an end to the glory days of the great Irish seaside holiday, but nothing can dim the affinity most of us have with the beaches of our childhood.

Fountainstown is held dear by many Corkonians, not just because it’s the quickest beach to reach from Cork City, but also because the ice-cream sambos at Angela’s Shop are the stuff of our childhood dreams: thick wedges of gooey vanilla jammed between two wafers.

There’s something deliciously retro about Fountainstown. Angela’s Shop is still there, looking reassuringly same-ish, and old and young flock there by public transport — a throwback to the days when the hordes arrived at the coast by bus or train.

Within this comfortably familiar setting, and with sea views from almost every room, is Glen Lodge on Strand Road, an extremely generous 4,680sq ft family home on 0.4 acres, also channeling retro, that has just come to market in Fountainstown.

While a new owner will most likely look to modernise this detached home, it does have a number of perks that will make you sit up.

For starters, it has an indoor swimming pool measuring 21ft 9in x 32ft 9in, the perfect back-up for keen sea swimmers in the depths of winter.

Swimming pool

Near that swimming pool is a proper, no-nonsense sauna. There’s also a changing room and a shower, and the plant room that houses the swimming pool’s geothermal heating system, which was installed by Paul Sikora, a nuclear physicist with the US military who moved to West Cork a couple of decades ago to work on developing renewable energy sources (he was previously vice chair of the Geothermal Association of Ireland).

“That was the big thing we did when we moved in, to change the pool’s heating system,” the owners of Glen Lodge say.

As committed environmentalists, they wanted a more eco-friendly system and so they hired Mr Sikora.

“Paul hadn’t done a pool before and he wasn’t sure if it would work, but it did. It’s a very effective heating system and very cheap. I would say it was €1 a day for the heat pump,” the woman of the house says.

A second perk to make you sit up is the billiard room, with a full-size billiard table — oak frame, on eight carved walnut legs, measuring 6ft x 12ft — bought by a previous owner of Glen Lodge at an auction of the contents of Woodlands House in 1984.

Billiard room

By coincidence, Woodlands House is owned by the Crosbie family, former owners of the Irish Examiner.

On the wall of the billiard room is one of the old traditional wooden scoreboards, a four hander with sliding markers, and brass-effect rods and pointers. There’s also raised seating for observers of the game.

“The kids would be in there with their mates, playing frame after frame, with some of them sitting up high on the raised seat, watching what was going on,” the owners say.

The billiard room is off the kitchen, where the current owners removed a wall, mainly to have a view of the swimming pool through a porthole window, from where they could check on the kids regularly.

The wall could be reinstated if new owners wanted to create a separate utility room, or they could keep it as is, an extra space off the main kitchen/dining area.

There’s an unusual layout to the house.

In through the front door, off a raised terrace, it splits into a number of levels: you go down a few steps into the sunroom/conservatory on one side, and up a step into the main drawing room on the other side.

This room has two big bay windows and a huge fireplace. It’s a great room for entertaining, the owners say, not to mention the terrific views of Fountainstown Beach straight ahead, and Ringabella to the right.

The room, 25ft 9in x 21ft 8in, contains some interesting items, including a vase gifted to the man of the house, who is a doctor, by the late Aloys Fleischman, the German-born erstwhile professor of music at University College Cork, conductor, composer, and founder of the Cork International Choral and Folk Dance Festival. The vase was a thank you for the care given by the doctor to the professor during his final illness.

Other interesting items in the room include a cabinet of Jacobean oak and dining chairs, inherited from a couple who emigrated to the US, leaving their furniture behind.

Off the drawing room, through a little passageway of Brazilian parana pine, is the main bedroom. Steps lead down to a fireplace. To the rear is a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite with jacuzzi bath. Double doors at the seaward side of the room lead outdoors.

Roy Dennehy of Dennehy Auctioneers in Carrigaline, who is guiding Glen Lodge at €875,000, points out that this suite is self-contained, and might work well for an older relative if more than one generation of family was to live at Glen Lodge.

“Or it could work for an au pair or an older child who wanted their own space,” he says.

Heading back through the drawing room and around towards the kitchen takes you up and down varying levels, past a formal dining room, and a cosy family room/music room with more parana pine, overlooking the garden, with a door leading outside.

Beyond that again, is a guest bedroom and shower room.

Mr Dennehy says this section of the house could also work as a self-contained space, with its own living room, bedroom, and shower room.

Back out on the main corridor there’s a guest WC and a cloakroom area, and beyond that, steps up to the kitchen.

The owners think the undulating floor levels were designed to create the impression of living on a boat, and they have a point.

They say Glen Lodge, built in the late 1920s/early 1930s, was once a far more modest four-bed, but that the previous owner, who owns Kartworld Adventure Centre in Watergrasshill, transformed it when he bought it in the early 1980s, adding the swimming pool and billiard room.

Changes upstairs involved the addition of a balcony off one of the front bedrooms, with stunning views of the sea “and the most amazing sunrises and sunsets”, the owners say.

Most of the upstairs bedrooms have sea views.

The man of the house says his favourite view is from the raised deck just off the kitchen, through a sliding door, overlooking the garden and on towards the sea.

“It catches the sun all day because of the elevation. It’s a suntrap and, when the garden is in full bloom, it’s fabulous,” he says.

Glen Lodge is a quirky home in a peerless location, at the end of a sheltered cul de sac.

The cul de sac entrance is next to the beachside public car park, on the Ringabella side.

There’s probably less than a dozen detached homes on this small, private laneway, on land that once belonged to the Hodders, a family with a long association with Fountainstown — including Samuel and Elizabeth Hodder, who built the impressive Fountainstown House c1700.

The owners of Glen Lodge, both GPs, say the sheltered and south-facing aspect of the house has been great for the garden, where a mini maze made of cutback bamboo has provided great entertainment for kids over the years. There’s a lot of greenery around the house, and the few windows that don’t have sea views are overlooking hills and trees. Trees to the rear of the garage are fronted by what was an aviary, installed by the previous owner, and in need of repair now.

“It’s all there and it could be repaired,” the owners say.

Mr Dennehy says there’s no fear of anything being built near Glen Lodge as “it’s abutted on three sides, with agricultural land on two sides”.

He’s expecting good interest from families “looking for a large residence on the coast, a few minutes from the beach”.

While the house comes to market for €875,000, Mr Dennehy envisages further investment to modernise it.

He says house prices have risen a lot in the area over the past two years, with the switch to remote working, as a result of the pandemic, playing a part.

“There is a general perception that the market is very busy and then, when it comes to the coast, you have the scarcity factor.

“There’s not a lot available on the coast and people seem to be prepared to pay a lot of money. An awful lot of money,” he says.

Buyers in Fountainstown tend to have a Cork connection he adds, rather than the kind of overseas profile of buyers attracted to places such as Kinsale.

Prices in Fountainstown are certainly rising — in April, Irish Examiner Property featured Med-Jez, a new home on the Coast Road between Fountainstown and Myrteville, on the market for the Kinsale-type price of €1.8m.

Med Jez Coast Road Fountainstown

Also on the Coast Road, Atlantic House came to market in September for €850,000, while Ivernia on the same road sold in September for €825,000, according to the Property Price Register.

Glen Lodge is closer to the beach, albeit views are more dramatic from the Coast Road. It’s owners are leaving, with a store of great memories, as part of a downsizing process.

They’ve loved the luxury of living so close to the beach, but also to Cork city, reachable by car in about 20 minutes. “We feel really lucky and honoured to have lived here, but you need a family to enjoy it, and our kids are grown up, so it’s time for someone else,” they say.

VERDICT: Views, location, and space are at a premium. Comes with fringe benefits of swimming pool, sauna, and billiard room. Be prepared to invest further in order to modernise.