Starter Homes: Ideal house for first-time-buyers to hold ‘Court’ in Douglas

Douglas, Cork City €295,000

In the current market first-time buyers are shying away from properties that need work, but are ready to queue up to view ones that are ship-shape and ready to move in to — like 60 Maryborough Court in Douglas.

That’s according to Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon who says he’s been inundated with enquiries about the house. “We advertised it last Friday and had booked 44 viewings by Monday. We are expecting it to be gone in two weeks.’’ Guiding at €295,000, the 1980s-built three-bed semi has been given a comprehensive makeover by its current owners. “They added an extension at the front and another at the rear and also upgraded both bathrooms and put in new floors and doors, ”says Mr O’Connor adding that they also modernised its appearance with a composite door.

Now offering 1,125 sq ft of living space, the property has a lean-to extension at the front which has increased the size of the sitting room and also provided space for a ground floor WC. To the rear there’s a spacious kitchen/dining/living area, which includes a recently added family room extension with Velux windows.

On the first floor, there’s a bathroom which has been upgraded with contemporary fittings and three bedrooms.

Located off Maryborough Hill, around 2 km from Douglas village, the property has parking at the front and a garden at the rear.

VERDICT: Seems to be the type of property a lot of people are looking for.

Ballinlough, Cork City €285,000

Much has been done to this three-bed mid-terrace property at 26 Knockrea Gardens in Ballinlough to enhance its charm and increase its comfort level.

“It’s been tastefully renovated by owners who bought it three or four years ago. They put in a new kitchen and bathroom and also rearranged the ground floor layout,’’ says auctioneer Timothy Sullivan who is expecting a lot of first-time buyer interest.

“The €285,000 guide price is affordable for Ballinlough and the location is excellent — tucked away in a pleasant, quiet pedestrian cul de sac between Ballinlough Road and Boreenmanna Road,’ he states. The 1930s-built property has 860 sq ft of living space including a sitting room with a bay window and an attractive, original looking fireplace. The owners knocked a wall to create an L-shaped open plan kitchen dining space which they fitted with modern pale grey units. “They also opened up the room to the light with a set of patio doors,” reveals Mr Sullivan.

Upstairs the property has a completely revamped bathroom with patterned tiles and contemporary fittings as well as three bedrooms, including two with original fireplaces.

Fitted with double glazing and gas heating the house has a E2 BER rating which could be improved on.

At the front there’s a small lawn enclosed by railing and at the rear, a low maintenance garden with a raised patio.

Because it’s in a pedestrian cul de sac it doesn’t have private parking but it is within walking distance of many amenities including schools, shops, cafe and a local chipper.

VERDICT: Prettily decorated properties in this price range are hard to find in this part of town.

Cobh, Co Cork €245,000

SET to attract first-time buyers, No 24 Beechwood Mews, Cluain Árd is a modern three-bed end of terrace property, a five minute drive from Cobh town centre.

Selling agent Sherry FitzGerald says the 2004-built house is well laid out with 1,056 sq ft of living space and is in an attractive mature location close to amenities but does need some decorative work.

Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen diner and guest WC at ground level and a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite. The property has a garden with a parking space at the front and a large tiered patio garden at the rear.

VERDICT: Affordable and modern.

Ballinlough, Cork city €230,000

IT will take major work to make Carrigeen at 7 Marble Hall Park in Ballinlough habitable, but its location is good enough to attract buyers willing to take on the task.

“It’s in a prime location at the city end of the Douglas Road,’’ says Terry Hayes of Barry auctioneers quoting a guide of €230,000 for the derelict three-bed semi.

Offering over 1,000 sq ft of living space, it has a large (now overgrown) back garden with space to extend.

VERDICT: Has good potential but is not for the faint-hearted.