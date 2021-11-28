Dreaming of dwelling in Marble Hall(s)? Yours from €535k, with Elysian tower views for free

|
Marble Hall Park, Cork
|
€535,000
|
Size
|
145 sq m (1,550 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3 + 1
|
Bathrooms
|
2 +1
|
BER
|
E1
The couple who’ve been in this c1990-built home in Marble Hall Park at the city end of the Douglas Road/Ballinlough for about four decades have decided to make the lifestyle move out of town, and auctioneer Mark Gosling, who grew up in West Cork, is selling for them.
They extended to the back, with a feature brick internal wall in the kitchen/dining room extension, and now Dalehurst is a 145 sq m/1,550 q ft three-bed detached, with attached one-bed, fully self-contained (and, planning compliant) one-bed granny flat.
A former garage, it could easily be reintegrated into the main house, says Mr Gosling, or can be kept for income, older family members, visitors, or used as an attached home office.
There are views from the back towards the Elysian tower, and the evolving city skyline, over the old former quarry beneath off the Boreenmanna Road, and walking routes to the city centre which is less than a mile off are either via Southern Road/South Terrace and Anglesea Street, or via the Boreenmanna Road.
VERDICT: A marble gem. Not every home in the same owners’ hands for decades is as fresh as Dalehurst.