Dreaming of dwelling in Marble Hall(s)? Yours from €535k, with Elysian tower views for free

THE last 18 months or so of Covid-19 brought a sort of revelatory moment for the owners of Dalehurst — with their family reared and gone, sitting out the pandemic in a house they also owned in West Cork, they realised they really didn’t miss city life all that much anymore — even though it was almost on their doorstep.

Updated kitchen at Dalehurst Marble Hall Park BIG

The couple who’ve been in this c1990-built home in Marble Hall Park at the city end of the Douglas Road/Ballinlough for about four decades have decided to make the lifestyle move out of town, and auctioneer Mark Gosling, who grew up in West Cork, is selling for them.

The agent with Behan Irwin Gosling says he loves this home, which he says has been regularly updated in his vendors’ many years here.

They extended to the back, with a feature brick internal wall in the kitchen/dining room extension, and now Dalehurst is a 145 sq m/1,550 q ft three-bed detached, with attached one-bed, fully self-contained (and, planning compliant) one-bed granny flat.

Welcoming entrance

Rear view of extended Dalehurst

A former garage, it could easily be reintegrated into the main house, says Mr Gosling, or can be kept for income, older family members, visitors, or used as an attached home office.

There are views from the back towards the Elysian tower, and the evolving city skyline, over the old former quarry beneath off the Boreenmanna Road, and walking routes to the city centre which is less than a mile off are either via Southern Road/South Terrace and Anglesea Street, or via the Boreenmanna Road.

Interior warmth

Given the city’s proximity, Marble Hall Park is remarkably quiet and little trafficked and the BIG selling agent describes it as “a highly desirable, mature residential setting.” On a bus route too, it has off-street parking, has front and back gardens and that scourge of Cork’s suburbs, subsidence, has been seen off as the modestly-extended property is already underpinned and certified.

Rooms currently include two receptions, one with bay window; compact office/study; kitchen/diner; guest loo; utility; three beds (none en suite) and a bathroom.

VERDICT: A marble gem. Not every home in the same owners’ hands for decades is as fresh as Dalehurst.