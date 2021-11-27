Get your thrills on at A2-rated West Cork's Hill House for €595,000

Although there’s a cheery, red dinghy ‘parked up’ by the entrance to this West Cork family home, it’s not exactly a coastal or waterfront property — the better clue to its setting will be its actual name.

Hill House will float your boat (but this dinghy has been cut in half down the centre!)

Called Hill House, this further upgraded and decent-sized dormer home is, indeed, up on a height: the only way the boat by the gate is going to be needed is if a flood of Biblical proportions comes, or if Climate Change-driven rising sea levels go demented altogether.

So, feeling safe for themselves, Hill House’s owners have the dingy filled with soil, planted up as a welcoming feature, with draped thick rope around the boundary fencing for a salty, maritime feel.

The dinghy’s is a bright, cheery red tomato colour, and it’s a harbinger of what’s to come inside the house itself, as bold colour abounds here at Hill House.

It’s assertively on walls, furniture both new, old and vintage, on seating, kitchen units — even the retro-style fridge is orange, amid a raft of upmarket SMEG appliances.

It’s bold, but not brash, cheery for sure and pretty much at the far end of the spectrum from Farrow & Ball safe choices.

The site’s elevation above the Clonakilty to Timoleague road affords this engaging 2,750 sq ft four-bed home its views of the sea, from the Old Head of Kinsale past Seven Heads and on to Inchydoney Bay, notes selling agent Martin Kelleher, who guides the Carhoo, Timoleague-located home at €595,000.

His vendors are an Irish/Australian family who came back to Ireland a few years ago, first to Crosshaven.

View from Carhoo

Keen on West Cork they bought here and upgraded it especially in terms of energy efficiency and comfort, getting it up to a hard-to-reach A2 BER, up from a B3 (when it featured here in 2018 for previous vendors it was already instantly appealing.)

It now has huge insulation values, air to water heating, heat recovery, triple glazing, solar panels, all LED lighting and more, plus new thermally efficient ‘porthole’ front door. Hardly a stone has been left unturned, or, unpainted.

Hill House is located at Carhoo, Timoleague in West Cork.

Now, however, they’ve fallen for a spot further into the wilds of West Cork and want to go out along the N71 towards Ballydehob: their walk-in order Hill House came to market this week, and by yesterday half a dozen viewings were booked in.

Location is elevated above the Timoleague to Clonakilty road, with beaches to the east, south and west as well as the Wild Atlantic Way, and the house is on a 6kms ‘sky Walk’ loop, popular for its views.

It also just past Darrara Agricultural College east of Clonakilty, and is near the Michael Collins Centre, a seemingly remote museum devoted to the Big Fellow. The centre is one of several with local links, and is due a further boost in visitors next year on the 100th anniversary of his death. (In advance of this, over 200 brown tourism heritage ‘Michael Collins Trail’ direction signs have been put up all around his native Clonakilty and hinterland.)

Hill House is on 0.7 of an acre, sloping, with detached 440 sq ft garage/store/workshop with lean-to, and has play areas, including a sunken trampoline and sand pit, veg beds, terrace, expansive views from every point and “when the sun shines at any point, from sunrise to sunset, it shines on Hill House,” says Mr Kelleher (back from Oz, every ray is precious?!)

Hill House has a part-stone facade, whilst internal accommodation includes a super-bright main living room with bay window seat, hall with seating, a side sunroom, extensively glazed with vaulted solid ceilings, rear kitchen/diner, front play/family room or optional extra bedroom, close to a shower room , and utility. Above are four bedrooms, two of them with en suites.

VERDICT: Departing owners are leaving a bright and very comfortable home for its next occupants: sunglasses advised.