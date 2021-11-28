Former Belfield Abbey showhouse up for sale for €525,000

If Ballintemple's Aylesbury passed you by, how about nearby Belfield Abbey?
52 Belfield Abbey

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Catherine Shanahan

Boreenmanna Road, Cork city

€525,0000

Size

148 sq m (1593 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

B2

BOREENMANNA Road puts on a terrific autumnal display but at No 52 Belfield Abbey you need go no further than the rear garden where a stunning red acer adds its own leafy drama.

As the former showhouse in the O’Flynn Construction scheme, it has expertly landscaped gardens. It also has an additional living room on the first floor, instead of a fourth bedroom.

A three-storey end-of-terrace with side access and south-facing, private rear garden, No 52 is for sale with Lawrence Sweeney of Savills who is guiding the 148 sq m home at €525,000.

He says it will appeal to a mix of buyers including affluent first timers, young families starting out and retired couples looking to downsize.

“I am seeing a similar profile to those interested in nearby Aylesbury,” he says, which continues to generate interest,  even though all 74 houses in the Centurion Homes development have sold out.

Like Aylesbury, Belfield Abbey is near the city, schools, public parks, sports grounds. No 52 is open plan downstairs - kitchen/dining/living, French doors to a sandstone patio, as well as a utility and WC. 

 

Sitting room and ensuite double bedroom are at mid level, and a bathroom and two more bedrooms overhead. 

VERDICT: Fine home in prime location.

