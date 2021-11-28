Fota Resort lodge comes to market at a third of its previous price

IN the noughties, you’d have paid nearly three times what No 10 Courseside Lodges is about to come to auction for on December 2, according to selling agent Shane Finn of DNG Creedon.

He says No 10 is the “Rolls Royce” of the lodges in Fota Island Resort, which originally sold for c€950,000, and it’s now going to auction with a reserve of €350,000.