Fota Resort lodge comes to market at a third of its previous price

IN the noughties, you’d have paid nearly three times what No 10 Courseside Lodges is about to come to auction for on December 2, according to selling agent Shane Finn of DNG Creedon.
He says No 10 is the “Rolls Royce” of the lodges in Fota Island Resort, which originally sold for c€950,000, and it’s now going to auction with a reserve of €350,000.
Rumoured to have once belonged to someone in the building industry, it’s a substantial (218sq m), high-spec, Fleming Construction-developed home, with quartz countertops in the kitchen and parquet floors.
It will attract a very specific type of buyer, as it can only be sold as a holiday home and the owner cannot occupy it for more than six months of the year.
Mr Finn says No 10 is attracting interest on the international market.
“I’ve been talking to Americans who want to have somewhere to stay when they visit family in Ireland, and also to potential UK buyers,” he says.
No 10 may also appeal to retirees who like to winter abroad, while spending summers in Ireland; and of course to golfers, as it’s beside Fota Island golf course, which hosted the Irish Open on three occasions.
VERDICT: High probability of overseas buyer.