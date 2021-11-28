Fota Resort lodge comes to market at a third of its previous price

it can only be sold as a holiday home and the owner cannot occupy it for more than six months of the year
Fota Resort lodge comes to market at a third of its previous price

10 Courseside Lodge, Fota Resort 

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

IN the noughties, you’d have paid nearly three times what No 10 Courseside Lodges is about to come to auction for on December 2, according to selling agent Shane Finn of DNG Creedon.

He says No 10 is the “Rolls Royce” of the lodges in Fota Island Resort, which originally sold for c€950,000, and it’s now going to auction with a reserve of €350,000.

Rumoured to have once belonged to someone in the building industry, it’s a substantial (218sq m), high-spec, Fleming Construction-developed home, with quartz countertops in the kitchen and parquet floors.

It will attract a very specific type of buyer, as it can only be sold as a holiday home and the owner cannot occupy it for more than six months of the year.

Mr Finn says No 10 is attracting interest on the international market.

“I’ve been talking to Americans who want to have somewhere to stay when they visit family in Ireland, and also to potential UK buyers,” he says.

No 10 may also appeal to retirees who like to winter abroad, while spending summers in Ireland; and of course to golfers, as it’s beside Fota Island golf course, which hosted the Irish Open on three occasions.

VERDICT: High probability of overseas buyer.

More in this section

Starter Homes: Attractive enough to be the envy of your Blackrock neighbours Starter Homes: Attractive enough to be the envy of your Blackrock neighbours
Former Belfield Abbey showhouse up for sale for €525,000 Former Belfield Abbey showhouse up for sale for €525,000
Is this the cutest cottage on Cork Harbour's waterfront for €225,000? Is this the cutest cottage on Cork Harbour's waterfront for €225,000?
<p>High on a hill, this West Cork home has been made doubly cosy by an Irish/Australian family who upped the BER to an A2</p>

Get your thrills on at A2-rated West Cork's Hill House for €595,000

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices