House of the Week: A rare sale of a Tramore Lawn fully detached home, for €595,000

|
Douglas, Cork
|
€595,000
|
Size
|
197sq m (2,122 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
Now, No 37, also called Kinvara, carries a €595,000 AMV on its first-ever market outing since it was built over 60 years ago — and is certain to leave all of its preceding sale neighbours in its wake, price-wise.
Plus, it’s on a larger site, effectively a corner one, at the very top of Tramore Lawn where this linear estate runs up from the South Douglas Road, less than half a mile from the super-serviced village, to meet the main Douglas Road.
The selling agent for the one-off No 37 Tramore Lawn/Kinvara is Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, and he says both the house and the location are going to impress.
He’s already got recent selling form along Tramore Road, having sold a very original order four-bed semi-d No 7 last year. No 7 was 1,220 sq ft, G BER rated and while it carried a €395,000 AMV, the Property Price Register shows it made €452,500 after strong bidding, yet needing lots more extra spending.
Overall, there’s a good deal more floor area at ground than there is above, but the first floor has four decent bedrooms, plus family bathroom, and the roof looks like it could take a nice attic conversion in time.