Is this the cutest cottage on Cork Harbour's waterfront for €225,000?

Cobh, Co Cork
€225,000
Size
65 sq m (700 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
F
Kids numbering a baker’s dozen once played within the walls of this charming waterfront cottage when it wasn’t quite as tidy a size as it is now.
She did her own bit of work on No 2, which she bought four years ago from the daughter of the original owners, who was a friend of hers.
However, her emotional attachment to No 2 is tempered by a class of addiction to renovating and restoring properties.
There’s also a kitchen, an L-shaped living room and a bathroom.