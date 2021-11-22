Starter Homes: Attractive enough to be the envy of your Blackrock neighbours

Mahon Park, Blackrock €275,000

The interior of this two-bed mid-terrace property at 7 Mahon Park in Blackrock looks modern enough to belong to a new house, and its garden gazebo looks attractive enough to be the envy of the neighbours.

The 1950s built house has been completely renovated by current owners who put in a covered patio for dining/entertaining, equipped not just with a BBQ but also with a TV.

Seeking offers of €275,000, Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan auctioneers says the property has been comprehensively upgraded. “The owners rewired and replumbed, put in a new kitchen, insulated the attic, did some dry lining and redecorated from top to bottom,” he says, adding they also paved the front driveway.

Offering 785 sq ft of living space, the house has a laminate floored lounge as well as a modern kitchen with cream high gloss units and a built-in breakfast bar. Upstairs there’s a bathroom as well as two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

To the rear there’s a long lawned garden with a 20 ft long shed plumbed for utilities and also a well-planted raised bed. The Perspex covered patio at the bottom corner of the garden is the type of feature that everyone has wished for in recent times - although few would have thought of using it to watch TV.

Mr Coughlan says he has a high number of viewings booked with young couples, single people in search of a first home and downsizers.

VERDICT: The D2 BER rating might be improved — but everything else seems well taken care of.

Castlelyons, Co Cork €280,000

The newly launched Berry Hill development in Castlelyons village near Fermoy in North Cork is probably one of the few places around the county where you can buy a new three bed-semi for €280,000.

In the first phase of the 28 unit development, Donal Barry of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan now has four available properties. “These include two three-bed semis with 1,236 sq ft of living space for €280,000 as well as two four-bed semis with 1,450 sq ft of living space for €310,000,” he reveals.

Mr Barry says that this phase also included three four-bed detached houses which went sale agreed almost immediately. Given the current shortage of new housing in the north Cork area and of affordable properties for first-time buyers, he expects a good level of interest in both the three- and four-bed semis. “We are getting enquiries from buyers living in the city suburbs and in Little Island,’’ he says, pointing out that Castlelyons is just half an hour’s commute from the city via the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Located on the outskirts of the village, Berry Hill is approximately 6 km from Fermoy. “Castlelyons has an excellent range of amenities including a primary school, a creche as well as a vibrant community centre and a thriving GAA club,’’ observes Mr Barry.

Work has now started on the site and Mr Barry expects the properties being released in this phase will be completed and ready for occupation by next summer. “We are planning the release of another phase early in the New Year,’’ he adds.

VERDICT: New properties in this price range are now very scarce

Blarney Street, Cork City €240,000

VIEWS of the city are an added attraction at this well-maintained three-bed end of terrace property at 26 Mount Eden Rise in Cork’s Blarney Street.

David Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald says it’s a well-presented property in a mature location which has already attracted very good interest and a bid of in excess of its €240,000 guide price. Its 840 sq ft of accommodation includes a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen- diner and a sunroom as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms on the first floor.

VERDICT: Very affordable.

Lehenaghmore, Co Cork €309,000

A three-storey build with 1,270 sq ft of living space, No 4 Ardcahon Way, Coolkellure in Lehenaghmore is larger than the average three-bed mid-terrace townhouse.

Fionn Dwyer of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers says the 2007-built house has a high B2 BER rating and is very well maintained. Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen/diner and a guest WC as well a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite, on the first floor. The top floor also has a spacious en suite bedroom.

Mr Dwyer says the location offers easy access to the South Link Road and Wilton.

VERDICT: The space and the B2 BER rating will appeal to first time buyers.