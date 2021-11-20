West Cork name for Carrigaline-set €425k hideaway  Rineen

YOU could do a little, or a lot, now or into the future, at this hideaway detached home, just off the Cork Road on the ‘right’ side of Carrigaline in terms of easy commuter access.

Built back in 1998 as a trade-down home in the grounds of a larger and older family home (built circa early-1900s) which it adjoins, this well-kept dormer home called Rineen after a West Cork coastal inlet is for sale, priced at €425,000 by auctioneer Michael McKenna.

On a quarter acre, and reached up a private lane which it shares with the ‘original’ house just to the west, it’s a detached dormer house of a surprising 1,720 sq ft, and adaptable for families of all ages.

Dormer has 1,700 sq ft including the attached garage

Right now, it has an attached garage, and ‘just’ three bedrooms, one at ground level right on the hall with en suite bathroom with a bath and shower over, in addition to a guest WC by the house’s entry point.

Above are two more bedrooms, a further bathroom and a landing suitable for use as a home office.

At ground, the main rooms interconnect across the back with kitchen/diner and arch with double doors to a living room, which in turn opens to a simple lean-to sunroom with glazed roof, facing directly south.

Rear view

In spotless condition, it has a very good B2 BER (it’s got low-E glazing among other measures to keep it toasty and energy efficient), with gas central heating.

Approach avenue off the Cork Road

New occupants may opt to enlarge, open out into the garage which has lofted storage, or add on a larger wing to the rear, which is perfectly aspected for just such a move, whenever the time is right.. Meanwhile, the quarter acre site is ringed with mature pine trees, with patio to the back of the house, plus front and back gardens, simply lawned, and lots of parking.

Interior

VERDICT: Very good as it stands, with a rare and convenient site setting.