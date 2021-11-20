West Cork name for Carrigaline-set €425k hideaway  Rineen

|
Cork Road Carrigaline
|
€425,000
|
Size
|
161 sq m (1,720 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B3
Right now, it has an attached garage, and ‘just’ three bedrooms, one at ground level right on the hall with en suite bathroom with a bath and shower over, in addition to a guest WC by the house’s entry point.
At ground, the main rooms interconnect across the back with kitchen/diner and arch with double doors to a living room, which in turn opens to a simple lean-to sunroom with glazed roof, facing directly south.
New occupants may opt to enlarge, open out into the garage which has lofted storage, or add on a larger wing to the rear, which is perfectly aspected for just such a move, whenever the time is right.. Meanwhile, the quarter acre site is ringed with mature pine trees, with patio to the back of the house, plus front and back gardens, simply lawned, and lots of parking.