Clean and Bright? It's ‘Edelweiss,’ a €450k suburban Cork three-bed semi-d

|
Beaumont, Cork
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
115 sq m 91,240 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
F
This variety, a 1,240 sq ft mid 1900s build, is in very good internal condition after several interior updates for an older family member, more than is the norm in this ‘most settled’ of southside settings.
He says it’s in excellent condition as it stands, in a very popular location, near Blackrock, public parks, schools, sports facilities and clubs and many other services.
Despite strong demand, the supply line appear to be reasonably consistent, however, with a number of Beaumont offers (the area is nearly all semis, in various estates) expected to come to market in the New Year to, in some way, appease demand.