Clean and Bright? It's ‘Edelweiss,’ a €450k suburban Cork three-bed semi-d

THE arrival of Edelweiss to the end of year Cork property market could be music to the ears of home-hunters on the prowl in and around suburban Beaumont.

Called after a white alpine plant (or, a saccharine song in the film The Sound of Music,) Cork’s Edelweiss is a three-bed semi-d in a mature city suburb where prices of late have been as elevated as mountain edelweiss.

Sunny side out at Edelweiss's sunroom

This variety, a 1,240 sq ft mid 1900s build, is in very good internal condition after several interior updates for an older family member, more than is the norm in this ‘most settled’ of southside settings.

Most-recent Beaumont sales regularly have gone for in the mid-€400ks upwards. Some of the better have tipped the €500ks, with a handful of the very best even higher at Beaumont Drive (eg No 37, making €640,000) and Tobruk Lower Beaumont Drive, at €750,000 in 2020.

Rosegreen setting

Estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing guides Edelweiss at €450,000, and it has got a quite standard c 1,240 sq ft right now. It’s three-bedroomed, with two ground floor reception rooms but with an added sun room, attached garage to the right, and with a west-facing, c 70’ long back garden, with patio, shrubs and lawns for ball games and/or future extension.

Kick back at Edelweiss

He says it’s in excellent condition as it stands, in a very popular location, near Blackrock, public parks, schools, sports facilities and clubs and many other services.

Edelweiss follows the arrival of No 14 Rosegreen on the market just a month earlier, and that similar vintage semi-d (already underpinned) is guided at €395,000 by agent James G Coughlan.

Despite strong demand, the supply line appear to be reasonably consistent, however, with a number of Beaumont offers (the area is nearly all semis, in various estates) expected to come to market in the New Year to, in some way, appease demand.

Updated kitchen at Edelweiss

VERDICT: Market interest in Edelweisss has been instant with very strong viewing demand straight-off, says the selling agent.