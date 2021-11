IF ever there was a house at ease in its surroundings, it’s The Stone House in Kealkil. It has a warmth and texture that sits neatly with the landscape, ringed by idyllic grounds.

Its UK owners, Helen and Gordon Thorne, put a lot into it over the years, making sure that the builders who extended it in 2007 used the same stone as the original house, drawn from a local quarry, while going to great lengths to create some magical woodland on the 1.4 acre site.

That woodland includes Californian Redwood, Walnut, Chestnut, Silver Birch, a beautiful Wedding Cake tree and also, Wollemi Pine, a genus of tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs, and was believed to be extinct, until a single grove was discovered in a gorge of the Blue Mountains, in Wollemi National Park, in New South Wales in 1994. The discovery was huge in the horticultural world and given the find is still the only known grove of mature Wollemi Pine in the wild, it was afforded protection by a specialist team of firefighters during the rampaging Australian bushfires of 2019.

Nowadays, thanks to the labours of horticultural scientists, it can be grown from seeds and the Thornes purchased theirs from a nearby natural nursery in Kealkil, Future Forests. “It’s doing very well,” says Helen, and for anyone keen to see what this ancient tree looks like, there’s also a specimen at Kells Bay Garden in Kerry, whose master gardener, Billy Alexander, recently won gold at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Thornes are passionate about gardening and Helen says it was the 1.4 acre plot that attracted them to The Stone House, as well as the light at the site. Initially, they had Glengarriff in mind, having holidayed there previously.

However, when they arrived in Ireland, with a view to buying a holiday home in 2004, the estate agent suggested viewing The Stone House — and they fell for it.

In 2007, they set about extending the property and did so seamlessly (the newer roof on one side is the giveaway), demolishing an integrated garage and replacing it with a large sitting room, a utility and a bedroom overhead. They also built a large, detached garage with a studio apartment overhead, which includes a bedroom and living area/kitchenette, with a generous shower room on the ground floor (there’s also enough parking for two cars).

They thought about using the annexe as a holiday let — hill walking is popular in the area — but didn’t quite get around it.

They did however have a regular flow of family and friends to stay at their five bedroom home (four bedrooms in the main house, one in the annexe) over the years, and enjoyed sharing the delights of the unspoilt West Cork coastline with their many visitors.

“We put a lot into it, and it’s given us a lot too. We’ve had great family holidays in what is a really lovely part of the world, and friends have really enjoyed coming over, so we will be very sad to see it go,” Helen says.

Ideal house

It was an ideal house for entertaining, with a fine, big open-plan kitchen/dining room and French doors to the back patio, overlooking attractive garden and woodland views, and also a generous, comfortable lounge with French doors to the front garden. The grounds include sweeping lawns, a pond area, mature trees, pockets of shrubs and tranquil seating areas.

The aspect is such that the house captures the best of the light throughout the day, in the kitchen diner in the morning and towards the front of the house in the middle and later parts of the day.

The Thornes are selling the house in Breenybeg, at the edge of Kealkil village, with a heavy heart.

“We are in our 70s now and we have reached a point where a decision had to be made. Do we retire to Ireland or stay in the UK? The fact that all of our close family are in the UK weighed the balance and we decided to sell The Stone House, although the grandchildren are not best pleased!,” Helen says cheerily.

Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates is the selling agent and he is guiding the property at €450,000.

“It’s a really beautiful country home, very much the country retreat, very secluded, on a site made very private by the owners,” he says. “It represents the best of country living, all you see is mountains and woodland from the site, but it’s literally a four minute walk from Kealkil village, where there are shops, a national school, a post office, and pub/restaurant.”

Mr Harrington says it’s also worth highlighting that, historically, there was planning permission for a second dwelling on the site and it might be possible to revisit this. “It is within the village development boundary,” he notes. He adds that that permission was granted 15-20 years ago, but even though it’s lapsed, it shows form.

There have been a number of strong enquiries from potential buyers since the house came to market, including retirees, young families and a number of enquiries from the UK. The house was built in the 1990s by a chap called John Hall from the UK, who eventually returned there, as per the current owners’ move now.

While Kealkil is a small village, it’s just a 10 minute drive from busy Bantry town and Cork Airport is less than an hour away. The Thornes, who brought their car on holidays, came via Rosslare, and said the trip was just under three hours.

VERDICT: A bona fide rural idyll, perfect for full-time family living, or holidays.