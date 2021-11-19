House of the Week: Period home above  the Blackwater river for €515,000

A SETTING on the River Blackwater, in a period era house on the one-time lands of an Anglo-Norman castle Ballyderown, are among the rooted charms of Beechmount House, an end-of-year market arrival for trade-down owners.

Beechmount House is reckoned to date to the late 1800s

Reckoned to date to the late 1800s, and notable for its tall hipped slate roof and chimney stacks, Beechmount House is a few minutes’ spin from the Co Cork village of Kilworth, is on land once associated with Ballyderown Castle of which ruins still remain down a country lane, and is itself full of interior charm and features, says auctioneer Paul O’Driscoll.

Bright aspect and vista

He’s a joint agent with Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan in Fermoy, and they guide this 2,500 sq ft five-bed period home at €515,000.

After early viewings, it’s already under offer around that AMV, and Mr O’Driscoll reckons it will go quite a bit more, given its appeal and the early, positive reaction from home hunters.

It’s set downriver of Fermoy town and the Cork-Dublin M8, and just south of the pretty heritage village of Kilworth, with the Blackwater bending and turning in views from this house to the south, under the R666 route which runs from Fermoy towards Ballyduff and on to Lismore.

This is Munster’s period home heartland, with a number of very fine estates east and west, most worth multiples of the value of this already fine, comfortable home.

Upriver, on the other side of Fermoy, is Michael Flatley’s Castlehyde House, where summertime rumours of a sale of the expensively-restored mansion to John Magnier of Coolmore Stud (he’s a Fermoy native) were denied by a Coolmore spokesperson, though Mr Magnier did buy a former lodge to the Castlehyde Estate which he is upgrading.

Sale agreed with a long closing date is Ileclash House, near Fermoy

Closer to Kilworth is Ileclash House, which sold earlier this year after several years on the market, with price drops from c€4m down to €2.75m, and now understood to have been bought by a Cork buyer for an undisclosed sum on 12 acres with River Blackwater frontage: the 7,000 sq ft Ileclash has yet to appear on the Price Register, however.

Beechmount House almost conceals its own age well from the exterior, looking like a strong sort of Irish farmhouse or country home, finished with a painted dash, but it’s inside that its older bones really shine and protrude.

Several rooms highlight its original stone construction, now whitewashed over the rough stone and render internally in the main, and this can be seen in the main family bathroom with free-standing slipper style roll-top bath; in the kitchen, and in some reception rooms also. Also exposed are some brick wall finishes, with a lovely, lustrous sort of waxy patina on the brick. If it weren’t for the visible or discernable stone and brick, Beechmount’s features such as doors and joinery might indicate an age closer to the 1930s.

It’s offered for sale on an acre, largely walled in, and is one of a handful of homes in a cul de sac land/above the R666, with the remains of the Anglo Norman Ballyderown Castle nearby. That castle had commanded hundreds of acres for generations, associated with the Norman de Caunteton family, Fleetwooods and, later, the Moores, whose surname is still recalled in the Department of Agriculture/Teagasc research facility at Killeagh’s Moore Park and with a further farm leased by the Department at Ballyderown.

The current owners have been here about 18 years, and coincidentally share an anglicised version of the Norman de Caunteton surname of the castle’s origins. Mr O’Driscoll says they have done significant maintenance, modernising and upgrade works here but without losing its essential character.

Painted, exposed stone in bathroom with freestanding slipper bath

Beechmount House has two reception rooms with fireplaces, study, utility, a recently installed kitchen with painted units and island, a sun room/dining room with slightly bowed windows, and five bedrooms over the uppermost two floors, one of them en suite. The top/attic level has a multi-purpose room, with central stairs access under pine sheeted ceilings, with a dormer window and Veluxes, and there’s a detached garage on the well-kept grounds.

VERDICT: Well-kept, D2-rated period home with interior charm, and overlooking the Blackwater. ‘Nuff said.