House of the Week: Period home above  the Blackwater river for €515,000

|
Kilworth, North Cork
|
€515,000
|
Size
|
225 sq m (2,500 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
A SETTING on the River Blackwater, in a period era house on the one-time lands of an Anglo-Norman castle Ballyderown, are among the rooted charms of Beechmount House, an end-of-year market arrival for trade-down owners.
Reckoned to date to the late 1800s, and notable for its tall hipped slate roof and chimney stacks, Beechmount House is a few minutes’ spin from the Co Cork village of Kilworth, is on land once associated with Ballyderown Castle of which ruins still remain down a country lane, and is itself full of interior charm and features, says auctioneer Paul O’Driscoll.
Beechmount House has two reception rooms with fireplaces, study, utility, a recently installed kitchen with painted units and island, a sun room/dining room with slightly bowed windows, and five bedrooms over the uppermost two floors, one of them en suite. The top/attic level has a multi-purpose room, with central stairs access under pine sheeted ceilings, with a dormer window and Veluxes, and there’s a detached garage on the well-kept grounds.