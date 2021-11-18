Cobh's historic Eaton overlooking Cork Harbour for €460,000

|
Cobh, Co Cork
|
€460,000
|
Size
|
4,200 sq ft
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
Exempt
MOUNT Eaton is the kind of house that could star in a book or a movie, a larger-than-life character in its own right, with a 200-year history that doubtless began very positively, but took a dive in recent times.
You will need a fat wallet — selling agent Johanna Murphy reckons the buyer is looking at investing the bones of €300,000 — but the end-prize is a beautifully elegant home, of classic proportions, with a garden that hints of the Mediterranean and superb sea views.
“Location-wise you are in an ideal spot with the bus stop and local shops literally a five-minute walk. So all in all a gem of a buy,” she says.