Cobh's historic Eaton overlooking Cork Harbour for €460,000

MOUNT Eaton is the kind of house that could star in a book or a movie, a larger-than-life character in its own right, with a 200-year history that doubtless began very positively, but took a dive in recent times.

The Cobh house and the very fine site it is on, with possibly the best views in town, all point to its affluent past. Now, house and gardens have become run-down, but nothing time and money can’t cure, given its excellent credentials. And as it’s come to market with a guide price of €460,000 — considerably lower than its last market outing — the requirement for substantial further investment may not put off buyers keen for a stand-out period property in Cobh.

You will need a fat wallet — selling agent Johanna Murphy reckons the buyer is looking at investing the bones of €300,000 — but the end-prize is a beautifully elegant home, of classic proportions, with a garden that hints of the Mediterranean and superb sea views.

Mount Eaton has not had an easy ride on the property market. It was in a far more habitable state when it featured in Irish Examiner Property in 2005, with a guide price of €850,000.

Unfortunately, an agreed deal fell through, victim to another collapsed sale in a buying chain. It reappeared here in 2006 with the price revised to €750,000, but was subsequently taken off the market.

It’s back now, almost €300,000 cheaper — roughly what Ms Murphy expects will have to be invested.

For your money, you will get an approximately 4,000 sq ft, six-bedroom home of two eras: half Georgian, with a substantial Victorian add-on, on 0.75 of an acre, facing south over the harbour. The original house, built in the early 1800s, is two-storey, while the Victorian add-on, circa 1880, is three storey with full height bays and dormer windows.

The entrance door is in the original section, overhung by healthy-looking wisteria, and the gorgeous formal drawing room is just inside the entrance door. It’s huge, 22’ x 18’, with 10’ ceilings and two large windows overlooking the gardens. Clearance at the end of the front garden would open up those fabulous views.

A large living room with bay window and arch to the dining room (30’ x 20’ all in) is at the opposite side of the hall, and leads, via the dining room, to the kitchen/breakfast room and separate utility/pantry/stores.

Back out in the hallway, an ornate and winding staircase takes you past a gorgeous curved feature window, on up to the first floor where there are three bedrooms.

The main bedroom has a full bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe and smashing harbour views.

As the house operated as a B&B at one point, some of the other bedrooms also have en suites. There are three more attic bedrooms on the third floor.

Mount Eaton has some really gorgeous features, including bay windows and high ceilings, which do wonders for the light— for such an old house, natural light is at a premium in most rooms. But it will need a thorough overhaul.

Outside, the gardens need a good going over but could be restored to their former glory, to showcase giant rhododendrons, hydrangeas and several cordylines — which add an Italianate feel.

Ms Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons says Mount Eaton represents “faded elegance at its finest”.

“It’s such a rare opportunity to acquire a house of this stature in Cobh and with south-facing harbour views.

“Location-wise you are in an ideal spot with the bus stop and local shops literally a five-minute walk. So all in all a gem of a buy,” she says.

The house is just above Mount Eaton estate, from where there is access to a private entrance.

VERDICT: With the right buyer and a lot of hard work, Mount Eaton can return to its glory days.