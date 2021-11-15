Starter Homes: This West Cork hill home by the sea for €200,000

Rosscarbery, West Cork €200,000

Bring a bit of cream to your life with this hill home by the sea Village location and conveniences at this N71 roadside detached house on the edge of Rosscarbery, reports Trish Dromey

This two-hundred-year-old stone property in Rosscarbery is being checked out by a variety of city dwellers who have their hearts set on living near the sea in West Cork.

“It’s very popular – viewers include first-time buyers and people who want to move from cities as well as holiday home buyers,’’ reveals auctioneer Henry O Leary who received an early bid of the €200,000 guide price.

The detached three-bed house on Creamery Hill - which Mr O’Leary identified on a Rosscarbery map from 1830, has been a holiday home for the same family for the last 30 years. Well cared for, it has exposed stone walls, timber panelled ceilings and old-world charm but the G BER rating will need to be improved by a buyer who wants it as a permanent residence.

There’s almost 1,100 sq ft of living space which includes a kitchen/dining area with exposed stone walls and a fireplace with a stove as well as a living room which also has stone walls and timber panelling. Later additions include a ground floor bathroom and a utility room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and outside there’s a garden with fuchsia and hydrangea bushes– almost obligatory for West Cork gardens.

Located within a short walk from shops it’s within 4km from beaches at Owenahinch and Long Strand. and it’s within a walk of the Warren Strand, and the pier.

VERDICT: The type of West Cork property that’s in high demand but in short supply.

Douglas, Cork €265,000

The €265,000 asking price for No 1 Alden Grove makes it the most affordable detached house currently on the market in Douglas.

Selling agent Patricia Stokes says that because the three-bed property is detached, affordable and in Douglas, it has been attracting a high level of interest from first-time-buyers. “Within a few days the bidding had gone up to €277,000,” she reveals.

Built in 1996, the property has 1,000 sq ft of living space and a D2 BER rating. Part of a development of detached houses, it’s located a little over a kilometre from Douglas Village shopping centre. Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen/dining/ living rooom and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

Situated in a row of detached houses, No 1 is a little unusual in being the only one with a side rather than a front entrance. “It’s close to primary schools, secondary schools and shopping centres,’’ says Ms Stokes, noting that it’s within an easy commute of the city centre.

Although in good condition the house looks in need of some decorative updating, and given current concerns about climate change and fuel costs, it’s likely a new owner might want to upgrade the BER.

The Property Price register shows that the majority of properties in Alden Grove and Alden, a similar estate of detached houses close by, have sold for less than €300,000. However this year No 7 Alden, a significantly extended property shows as selling for €428,000.

VERDICT: As inexpensive a detached, modern Douglas property as you could hope to find.

St Luke’s Cross, Cork €155,000

City centre renters hoping to become homeowners are amongst those who have booked viewings this week at 4 Harrington Row near St Luke’s Cross.

The key attraction for the one-bed terraced house is its affordable €155,000 guide price, but John Barry of Frank V Murphy auctioneers says it also has others.

“It’s in excellent condition, is being sold fully furnished and it has one designated parking space.”

Accommodation includes here’s 690 sq ft of living space, including a living/dining room, kitchen, bathroom and one upstairs bedroom. The property has an E1 BER and the windows are single glazed but there aren’t many, so upgrading them shouldn’t be major.

VERDICT: Nice for the price

Broomfield, Midleton €230,000

Offers of €230,000 are being sought for this modern three-bed mid-terrace house at 3 Blueberry Fields, Broomfield Village in Midleton.

Selling agent Hegarty Properties says the 1,000 sq ft 2006-built property is perfect for a first-time buyer but could also appeal to investors. “It’s within walking distance of amenities in the town centre and is close to the railway station,’’ says auctioneerAdrianna Hegarty. Accommodation includes sitting room, kitchen/diner, guest WC, bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Affordable and modern