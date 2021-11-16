Frankfield four-bed is a solid family home for €525,000

NEVER a candidate for ending up on the shelf of unloved real estate, No 21 Curragh Woods is already under offer at the asking price just a week or so into its market début.

It has “family” stamped all over it - a detached four-bed, centrally located, two good reception rooms, decent kitchen/diner, west-facing rear garden, communal green out front, on a bus route - the list goes on.

Around about 20 years old, it’s been a rental for some time, to long term tenants, and while it’s in good order, it would, as Stuart O'Grady points out, "benefit from a decorative upgrade”.

There’s definitely scope to do a bit more with the kitchen - maybe extend into that rear sitting room - which has double doors to the patio - to create a fine open plan living space.

Mr O’Grady, of Sherry FitzGerald, brings No 21 to market for €525,000 and he says interest is good. With less than a dozen detached homes in the Frankfield estate, some of the enquiries are coming from families living in nearby three-bed semis, as well as from further afield, as families look to trade up and in, towards the city.

The bus to the city turns at the entrance to the estate and the Kinsale roundabout is on your doorstep.

VERDICT: Good size family home.