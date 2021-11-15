You'll be pleasantly surprised by the rear garden in this Kerry Pike home

KIDS interested in entering RTÉ's popular TV show Ireland’s Fittest Family will have a field day in the back garden of 26 Woodlands Lower, in Kerry Pike. After a couple of hours of running up, down and around its different tiers, they’ll be fit for anything, or better still, fit for nothing, nicely tired out by bedtime.

The garden’s been professionally landscaped and has something for all ages - a purpose-built sand pit for the smallies at the lowest level, and close by, to keep a close eye, expansive decking for the adults. There’s plenty of lawn too, at various levels, as well as steps to the different tiers, and a nice smattering of features, including gravel and timber, the latter fitted with outdoor lighting.

For the person working from home, a garden shed has been given a thorough makeover and is now a smart home office, with proper front door and windows. It's at a safe remove from marauding kids, and like any proper fortification, approaching enemy is easily spotted from its elevation.

The rear garden is entirely private, surrounded by a variety of fencing, and designed with family in mind.

The front of No 26 doesn’t do it justice. As selling agent Norma Healy points out, it’s on a cone-shaped site, which makes it look a bit squeezed from the roadside, but an entirely different prospect from behind.

It fans right out so that it’s almost like a different house. In fact it is a different house compared to when the current owners bought it because they undertook a complete renovation.

Part of that re-modelling lead to the creation of a very stylish kitchen, from Cullenview Interiors, with kitchen island/breakfast bar , quartz countertops and French doors to the rear deck.

The kitchen is open plan to the dining area which has a stunning picture window looking out over the rear garden.

There's also a utility downstairs.

To the front of the house, there’s a large, separate living room.

The ground floor also has a double bedroom.

Upstairs, there’s another two bedrooms. Previous owners reduced the bedroom tally from four to three, to create a better balance of living and sleeping quarters, and by doing this, the main bedroom gained an ensuite and a large walk-in wardrobe.

According to the Property Price Register, the house last sold in 2015, for €255,000. This time, the guide price is €415,000, but as Ms Healy points out, a lot of work has been done since. She’s already got an opening bid of €395,000. House sales at Woodlands Lower appear rare - the 2015 sale is the last one recorded on the Register.

The owners of No 26 are moving to Kerry - the pandemic and remote working have allowed them to relocate - and they are hoping for a quick sale, Ms Healy says.

As interest is good, she thinks No 26 won’t stay on the market long.

“You are getting a fine house in a fantastic location and it’s detached. You could pay €450,000 for a four bed semi in Ballincollig,” she adds.

The dormer-style 1,550 sq ft home is a couple of miles west of Cork city up in the wooded hills around Carrigrohane, by Healy’s Bridge, making it a short commute to and from town, either on high past Apple, or at river level by the Lee Road, with Blarney village also close to hand. The city centre can be reached in under 20 minutes.

The estate itself is in a quiet residential area within easy reach of all services and amenities in Kerry Pike, Blarney and Ballincollig. Ravenscourt Garden Centre is across the road, while the popular Raj Gaylord Indian restaurant and the Rest Bar are close by.

VERDICT: Exceptionally generous, above average rear garden, perfect for family and for entertaining. The interior is above average too.