A ‘Victorian lodge’ off beaten track in Courtmacsherry for €390,000

YOU have no excuse not to be fit and loving the outdoor life, living in a place like Hanora’s Cottage. Apart from beaches and boats, you have one of the nicest and most varied West Cork walks (the approximately 40km Seven Heads coastal route and smaller sections of it) on the doorstep of this winsome, modern, two-bed home.

Planted in a dell-like setting in Woodpoint, by the sheltered estuarine waters of Courtmacsherry, Hanora’s Cottage was built in the early 2000s.

It is part of a small cluster of homes near the beach but is set in mature greenery, with a small stream running through its verdant grounds.

The modest-sized, two-bed ‘cottage’ was bought by its current owners about 15 years ago, after they spotted it in the Irish Examiner’s Property pages as House of the Week. Now, after many weeks and years have rolled by, they are on the move again, back to Cork City, and to grown family for another life chapter.

They’ve done work, inside and outside, on their attractive coastal home.

It’s postcard pretty, according to selling agent Martin Kelleher.

The owners also did energy efficiency upgrades, including insulation improvements and adding solar panels.

It’s fresh to the market, a bit out of season to be sure for a coastal listing, but is already generating a good bit of interest, primarily from traders-down and second-home hunters so far says selling agent Martin Kelleher, who guides at €390,000.

He has just agreed to a sale on a larger, three-bed c1,470 sq ft home next door, Cherry Lodge, likely to have sold for a price in the mid to high €400ks, but that sale has yet to close out and appear on the Price Register.

Mr Kelleher says Hanora’s Cottage is in walk-in condition and is just about 200m from the beach and waters of Courtmacsherry harbour, home to boating activities, fishing, whale-watching tours, and an RNLI station.

Close to a three-star hotel, and in a greened setting as part of a small cluster of homes, it’s in a very quiet location, with the attractions of the Seven Heads Walk passing by, almost on its doorstep.

That walk, developed since the 1990s, has various sections which, if knitted together, comes to about 40km and ranges around some spectacular headlands, old woods, cliffs, beaches, inland sections, heritage spots, and birdwatching haunts, and also takes in Timoleague village and old abbey.

For those who don’t have time to spend a whole day walking the full route, there are shorter sections. One of the most popular sections, which covers about 4km, here at Woodpoint, goes out towards Blind Strand, and Coolim Cliffs, and comes back via Ramsey Hill, providing some time spent in pure, mixed seasonal glories.

This home, renamed Hanora’s Cottage by its vendors is just off the beaten tracks of Woodpoint.

Mr Kelleher says the house exudes curb appeal and has been freshly decorated in advance of his first viewings.

Apart from the visual attractions, the fact that it’s only an hour from Cork City, airport, and ferry port adds to its wide appeal, he suggests.

It’s a traditional build dormer of c1,100sq ft, so will be easy to keep and heat, with a C2 BER rating.

It has two first-floor bedrooms, one of which is en suite, with a main bathroom serving the second bedroom.

There is also a home office area by the top of the stairs (and there’s good broadband).

At ground level, there’s also a guest WC, and a kitchen/dining room with painted units that are topped with granite, plus a living room with a wood-burning stove and patio doors to a sit-out area.

Described as architecturally designed, Hanora’s Cottage is quite the “compact Victorian lodge” in style, with porch-covered doors, and apex shaped windows, which are double glazed.

The decor is easy on the eye, quite neutral, with good carpets, attractive art and paintings, and the bathrooms have wood-panelled wainscoting and dado rails.

Outside, there’s off-street parking to the side of the house, and very mature grounds with a stream running by one side, down steep banks.

Masses of planting has been done in recent decades, coming as infill around mature hardwood trees and shrubs, creating an almost rainforest feel.

This is enhanced with gravel walkways and is supported by two garden/storage sheds.

Martin Kelleher says Hanora’s Cottage is in walk-in order, quietly set in the cul de sac beyond the hotel. It has all the amenities of Courtmacsherry on its doorstep, without being in the midst of summer business, he endorses.

There are numerous coves and beaches in the vicinity including Broad Stand, Blind Strand, and Dunworley, as well as services in the village and in Timoleague, with a further array in Clonakilty and Bandon towns, each about a 20-minute spin by car via Timoleague.

VERDICT: An easy-keep and comfortable home, as suited for full-time use as occasional/holiday use. The fact it currently only has two bedrooms might restrict its buyer profile, but if it had a third, like the home next door, the price would be far higher so horses (and houses) for courses.