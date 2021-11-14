Douglas four-bed for €425,000 'Thika’s all boxes

IT might be worth checking down the back of the sofa for the last few coppers to get your hands on Thika — “this could be your ‘forever’ home,” says selling agent Jeremy Murphy of this 60-year old suburban semi-d with a stunning copper beech tree in pride of place in its back garden.

Dating to 1960, and long pre-dated by the magnificent mature tree which is one of a number of deciduous beauties gracing Endsleigh in Cork’s Douglas, Thika is a solid family home, ready for updating, and likely to serve its next owners for decades to come, as it did its last ones.

Endsleigh is an cul-de-sac estate of up to 40 homes, mostly semi-ds along with some detached homes, just off the main Douglas Road, within a five-minute walk of the suburban village.

Bearing the name of an African town in Kenya, Thika thus has got great amenities on its doorstep, including an array of schools: in fact, the highly-rated Regina Mundi girls' secondary school is just 100m away from Cork’s Thika, and was founded in 1961 at the old Endsleigh House, which was later demolished in 1979 to pave the way for new school buildings and extensions.

Pretty much still with its original internal layout, Thika has four bedrooms (but no en suites), main family bathroom, now extensively tiled with shower, and two ground-floor reception rooms, each with tiled fireplaces, one carpeted, the other with solid wood floor, plus there’s a kitchen with Murray Kitchens-style units.

There’s understair storage, an attached garage with guest WC by the side entrance but, unusually given the great back garden aspect with that imperial copper beech, there’s no direct access as of now to the garden from either the kitchen or the rear reception.

Auctioneer Jeremy Murphy guides Thika at €425,0000, but given the swift pick-up of interest in it, prospective viewers might expect it to be bid in excess of that, despite some welcome signs of a market cooling at year’s end.

The price register shows a wide array of Endsleigh sales, from €375,000 to as much as €624,000, very much dependant on state of updates and extensions.

VERDICT: Original of the species.