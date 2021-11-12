A picture-postcard Blarney cottage for €385,000

Steeped for many years in the history of Cork’s Blarney and the enormous Blarney Estate is the picturesque Rose Cottage, a real case of little (or, not really so little) snuggling up to the very large.

Set midway between Blarney and Tower by Pauds Cross, on the edge of the Blarney Castle Estate and its lands which surpass 1,000 acres, Rose Cottage was for many years the home of the late Flor Murphy, a gardener on the estate who used to cycle the short haul from his home to the grounds, and his wife, who also worked for the Colthurst family in the turret farm.

The picture-postcard pretty home, indeed complete with roses and now extended to over 1,600 sq ft, is set on a roadside corner site fringed to the south by deciduous hardwood trees, now in their final autumn glory shades.

The patio.

And, in a further link to the past, one of Rose Cottage’s very close neighbours at one-time was a rail station on the Cork-Muskerry light railway line, close to the old Hydro in Tower. That line, which ran from the late 1880s to 1934, traveled from the Western Road in the city, came out west from the city toward Muskerry and then hooked around to serve Blarney, and bringing tourists to the long-famed Blarney Castle or tower house: it’s still one of Ireland’s most visited attractions, typically getting a half a million visitors a year, and employing 30 in the house and gardens in recent years.

The train might be gone now for over 80 years, but there’s still easy public transport to Blarney, Pauds Cross and indeed Rose Cottage, as the 215 bus passes the door, with a bus stop nearby.

One of the two reception rooms.

In another case of moving on, Rose Cottage was bought over 20 years ago by a Cork couple from around Kanturk, and they tended it, minded the gardens, did more landscaping and extended the original two-up, two-down and once-modest gardener’s cottage, now a very comfortable three-bed home, with three en suites.

The occupants are now packing their bags after a few decades in situ, set to join children and grandchildren in Dublin’s south suburbs, having made an inter-generational link-up during the global pandemic.

As a result, Rose Cottage is a late 2021 market listing with local estate agent Robert Harkin, who guides it at €385,000 and who says as a result of being under the €400,000 price threshold, is already getting an early and good cross-section of viewing requests, describing it as “ a most unique and interesting family home”.

Shrubs and roses are in abundance.

“It’s possibly one of the most individualistic and traditional properties to come to the market in recent years, meticulously restored, extended and maintained with an attention to detail and thought given to the materials used,” Mr Harkin extols, adding the presentation is “a testament to their superb understanding of the property”.

The corner-set home has private gardens, up against mature woodland with the River Shournagh close by, and the grounds are a mix of off-road parking on crunching gravel, patio, and planting, including perhaps not unsurprisingly, shrubs and roses in abundance.

Now T-shaped, it has three dormer style bedrooms, one of them in effect half the floor area of the upstairs in this extended home: it’s triple aspect, en suite with a Jacuzzi bath and also has a walk-in robe/dressing room.

One of the three dormer-style bedrooms.

At ground, it has two reception rooms, one featuring a solid fuel stove with logs drying to the side (wood supply should be no problem!) and it has wooden beams to the ceilings, one room also contains the staircase and there a good-sized spacious kitchen/dining room on the house’s other half, across the hall, with an island, seating and an adjacent utility room plus guest WC.

VERDICT: Quite a surprise — and that’s no Blarney.