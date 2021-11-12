Sparkling views of Cork Harbour for €500,000

FOR home hunters looking for a bit of sparkle, prepare to be dazzled by the views from Mount Eaton, a mature estate high above Cobh town.

Those views - of glittering harbour and landmark islands - will gain added traction when cruise traffic shortly returns to Irish ports after a prolonged, Covid-enforced absence.

No 3 Mount Eaton, perfectly positioned to enjoy the vista, is currently up for sale.

“It’s a very impressive sight when the liners are passing, especially when they are all lit up at night,” says Jerome ‘Liga’ McCarthy, a military policeman who has lived with his wife Michelle at No 3 for the past 20-odd years.

They’ve never tired of the views, installing glass panels in solid doors during the pandemic lockdowns, allowing them to enjoy the vista from the rear kitchen, as well as bringing in more light to all of the downstairs rooms.

They used lockdown to carry out other home improvements too, including the installation of an impressive deck in the rear garden.

“We had diggers in and we dug into the garden and it’s a lovely place to sit now, especially when the sun gets to it,” Liga says.

Prior to installing the deck, they made use of a patio outside the French doors in the kitchen, but the new space is a far larger entertainment area, built into the elevated site.

The couple has invested a lot in their 2000 sq ft home - it was a self build completed in about a year between 2000-2001, with great help from family, including Michelle’s father, Jimmy McDermott, a Cobh builder.

“My father did the plastering and the drains, uncle Willie did all the second fixing and my brothers did varnishing and painting,” says Michelle.

The Ramsell brothers from Carrigtwohill were hired to build the front porch, arriving bang on time in their suits every day.

Built with Castlehaven stone, it's Michelle’s favourite part of the house, set in a double-height hallway. A small curved window over the front door casts lovely light on the staircase.

Either side of the hallway are two generous reception rooms, both with harbour views, and to the rear, a spacious kitchen, with a handy cloakroom/pantry off it.

A ground floor guest WC is plumbed for a shower and there's also a downstairs bedroom, previously used as a catering kitchen by Michelle, who works as Fresh Food manager for Murphy’s Centra in Cobh and manages the café on Spike Island.

Upstairs, there's a substantial main ensuite bedroom and two other decent bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.

Out front is southfacing and overlooks a large green which Liga says will never be built on as it’s an EU-funded play space.

With the couple’s two kids grown - and a first grandchild on the way - they are planning to downsize.

“We got great enjoyment out of living here and it’s a great place for kids. It’s a quiet place to live because it’s a cul de sac and we’ve been lucky with our neighbours," Liga says.

The couple says schools are a five minute walk away; there’s a bus stop to Cork city nearby and the train station is just down the hill. Cuskinny is also close by.

Selling agent is Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons and she is guiding No 3 at €500,000. She’s expects plenty of interest - she’s also currently fielding strong enquiries in relation to nearby Mount Eaton House, a huge period property up behind the estate, which she hopes to bring to market shortly.

“No 3 is one of those houses that you know will be popular once it comes to market, because it’s not often homes come up for sale in Mount Eaton,” Ms Murphy says.

VERDICT: Bright, spacious, comfortable family home with superb views.