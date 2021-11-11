House of the Week has outdoor pizza oven and mini cinema in Midleton

MOTHERS-in-law are the butt of a gazillion jokes but there’s great kudos due to the woman who helped a young couple secure the best site in a Midleton housing estate.

This particular mother-in-law has an eye for property and spotted that one house had more land going with it than any of the others at The Crescent, in Castlerock, when they were being built, back in 2006.

With her encouragement, her son and daughter-in-law, Robin and Clare Deegan, made contact with the builders and reserved the site in question. The upshot was that they secured a garden substantially bigger than other detached homes in The Crescent, allowing them to easily add a sunroom.

“The houses in the estate tend to have one social room, as well as the kitchen, on the ground floor, so a lot of people add a room to the rear. In our case, we had plenty of space to do so and the sunroom is where we spend a lot of our time,” Clare says.

The rest of the time they try to spend in the garden. A three year stint in the Middle East primed them for outdoor living. They’re well set up to do so, thanks to handyman Robin, who built not just an outdoor wood-fired pizza oven in 2014 before they headed overseas, but also worktops around it.

The garden is easily big enough for the mini “outdoor kitchen” as well as a patio, dining area, lots of raised beds, a garden shed, lawn, trees and a separate cabin.

The cabin has been a godsend for Robin while working from home and it’s insulated, fireproofed and certified. It’s divided in two, with one half used as a home office or home cinema - depending on who’s using it. If it’s their two teens, the home cinema comes into its own thanks to a white board and projector. The other half of the cabin is Robin’s workshop.

Even with all of this going on in the rear garden, there’s no sense of it being cramped.

Clare, with a West Cork background and a mother into organic gardening, has had plenty scope to channel her inner gardener.

Even though the couple lived in three-storey No 45 The Crescent for nine years before heading to the Middle East, Clare didn’t have a huge amount of time for gardening with two small children. Since they returned though, she’s been making the most of the outdoor space, growing apples, plums, pears, blackcurrants, redcurrants, whitecurrants, gooseberries, raspberries, blueberries, even kiwis (yet to produce fruit).

“Last summer, every salad vegetable that I could grow, we grew. We were very self-sufficient. I have lots more vegetables than flowers,” she says.

Despite the garden size, the kids didn’t spend too much time in it growing up - they had a green out front, a large communal “very safe area” where all the children from the estate play, says Clare.

The Crescent is a great neighbourhood, she adds, “a lovely community” and it’s well served by schools and transport links. A bus stops outside the estate to bring kids to secondary school and parents take turns at operating a “walking bus” to bring kids to the local primary school. There's also a creche within the circa 90-house development.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties, who is selling No 45, says the 2,200 sq ft property is “an outstanding family home, built to “an extremely high specification”, with underfloor heating on the ground floor and a jacuzzi bath in the main bathroom.

There's also a fine sitting room and a generous kitchen.

Living room

Kitchen

She says the sunroom is a terrific addition, while the Deegans also modified the main first floor bedroom, removing an ensuite from a second bedroom, and extending their own ensuite and putting in a small, walk-in wardrobe.

The family bathroom is also on the first floor and there’s a shower room on the top floor, along with two more bedrooms. Ms Hegarty, who is guiding at €495,0000, says The Crescent is on the right side of Midleton for Cork city, handy to the N25.

VERDICT: Even without an outdoor pizza oven and home cinema, No 45 would be a terrific family home