You could be barking up the right tree at €685k pedigree property near Kinsale called  Long Dogs

Belgooly, South Cork €685,000 Size 257 sq m (2,765 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER B1 A LIFE-long love of dogs helped the vendors lend an unusual name to this almost-new, and just bedded down one-off luxury home, a few miles inland of the sea in south county Cork.

Called Long Dogs, the detached domer home is only a few years old, is in mint order and very well finished with a luxe presentation. It stands on two acres close to Belgooly, off the main Cork-Kinsale R600 road at a spot called Ballingarry West, by Oatlands Cross, with easy routes to Kinsale, Carrigaline, Minane Bridge, and with the sea at Oysterhaven and Nohoval, among other dipping spots.

With a glasshouse, two paddocks, a store/garage plus a lofted small apartment/guest suite over a detached garage close-by, in a sort of courtyard cluster, Long Dogs is fresh to the open market in the past week, with a B1 BER indicative of its build quality, and energy efficiency.

Love of dogs up the walls at garage and overhead apartment at Long Dogs

The owners’ love of dogs referred to by the auctioneer is given solid, visual underscoring in the presence of a large relief sculpture, looking like old carved stone, mounted on the wall of the lofted garage, facing the house, with external steps up to the side, to the circa 325 sq ft one-bed guest apartment.

Selling agent for Long Dogs is Ron Krueger of Engel & Voelkers estate agents in Kinsale and, having listed early this month, he says this is the property he’s getting most calls on.

Sunroom off the kitchen

The early inquiries are dialling in, both from home and overseas, with native Irish thinking of swapping city life for country living, and others from Australia and the United States liking the proximity to the sea, Cork city and international airport: handily, it has Kinsale a 15 minutes’ spin in the one direction and the city about 20 minutes in the opposite direction.

As it stands, it’s the complete walk-in and hang up your gear sort of property proposition, in mint order, simply furnished and decorated, and with its capacious storage on easy display as the vendors have moved out, so the pantry’s bare, the shelves and cupboards are all cleared out, yet it shows extremely well.

Landscaped grounds

It’s a decent, block-sized dormer, tall with four low-slung dormer windows to the front and three more to the back, with simple slopes or pitches on them, and it looks to have lofty attic spaces further above too.

It’s timber framed in its core construction, with underfloor heating, zoned, coming in under masses of flagstone flooring in the hall and kitchen, with wool carpets elsewhere and upstairs, and the design integrates old salvaged natural materials, such as old flagstone in the fireplace hearth by a big, wood-burning stove in the main living room; there’s an immense old timber beam lintel between the kitchen/dining and the triple-aspect sunroom, with lofted ceilings.

Symmetry in the facade, with a very thoughtful layout inside

The external design is modest, an unshouty sort of symmetrical take on a solid old farmhouse, with lots of windows, tall/vertical rather than wide and landscape: even the triple-aspect sunroom has its glazing on the vertical, and the wide, centrally-placed front door has slender side glazing, opening to a stone-floored hall and stairwell.

Rooms are generous sized, with quality the goal rather than quantity, so the kitchen/dining room is almost 25’ by 18’, with sunroom to one side, plus there’s a useful shelved pantry, in addition to the large utility room which has a double Belfast sink, locker-style storage and bench for taking off outdoor gear, while two Sheila Maid clothes airers hang from the ceiling.

Large utility

Off to the right on entry into the hall is the main living room, about 16’ by 16,’ with a large wood-burning stove and a hefty old stone flag hearth for log storage.

Then, behind this room is a home office/study/playroom, or optional ground floor guest bedroom, next to the guest WC, and there’s a second access back to the kitchen via the large utility: it’s a very ergonomic floor plan indeed, with no surfeit of rooms.

Above, Long Dogs has five bedrooms, with an en suite main one with a Jacuzzi bath, plus a separate large shower.

Spacious hall

Most have built-ins/shelving/storage, whilst a main bathroom with shower serves three of the four other bedrooms, with a fifth also en suite. Three of the bedrooms are double aspect, again indicative of the owners’ thoughtful and considered design.

The property’s in as-new condition, unsurprisingly as it was only built in the last five years or so, though the grounds are so well landscaped they bed it down a lot more and give it a far more rooted feel to its two acres of grounds than might be expected. Or maybe not entirely unexpected as one of the occupants is a landscaper.

The two acres perimeter is well planted and screened, especially from the quiet road outside, with a simple, splayed entrance, and the south-aspected front of the house is planted with box hedging, young palms, agapanthus and more.

Lovely glasshouse

There’s a very useful, almost farmhouse-style covered long shed at a back corner; a very pretty glasshouse built from salvaged timbers with what appear to be old window frames; there are raised beds for fruit/ veg, plus a recently planted selection of fruit trees.

The circa 800 sq ft lofted garage, with solid old timbers integrated as lintel beams over windows, has exterior timber step access to a gable door leading to the 380 sq ft one-bed guest apartment, ideal for a range of users and/or possible handy extra income.

Kinsale-based E&V auctioneer Ron Krueger says the entire property “has been finished to an exceptional standard by its present owners”, and the investment also went into electric heat pump heating with heat recovery ventilation, triple glazing and ceiling-mounted speakers in some of the ground floor rooms.

The area has numerous amenities close to hand, from watersports at Oysterhaven to estuary and woodland walks, bike trails at Tracton, coves and beaches, as well as reasonable proximity to Carrigaline, Kinsale and Cork city.

VERDICT: Long Dogs is a

shoo-in.