You could be barking up the right tree at €685k pedigree property near Kinsale called  Long Dogs

The owners’ love of dogs referred to by the auctioneer is given solid, visual underscoring in the presence of a large relief sculpture, looking like old carved stone, mounted on the wall of the lofted garage, facing the house, with external steps up to the side, to the circa 325 sq ft one-bed guest apartment.
The early inquiries are dialling in, both from home and overseas, with native Irish thinking of swapping city life for country living, and others from Australia and the United States liking the proximity to the sea, Cork city and international airport: handily, it has Kinsale a 15 minutes’ spin in the one direction and the city about 20 minutes in the opposite direction.
It’s a decent, block-sized dormer, tall with four low-slung dormer windows to the front and three more to the back, with simple slopes or pitches on them, and it looks to have lofty attic spaces further above too.
The external design is modest, an unshouty sort of symmetrical take on a solid old farmhouse, with lots of windows, tall/vertical rather than wide and landscape: even the triple-aspect sunroom has its glazing on the vertical, and the wide, centrally-placed front door has slender side glazing, opening to a stone-floored hall and stairwell.
Off to the right on entry into the hall is the main living room, about 16’ by 16,’ with a large wood-burning stove and a hefty old stone flag hearth for log storage.
Most have built-ins/shelving/storage, whilst a main bathroom with shower serves three of the four other bedrooms, with a fifth also en suite. Three of the bedrooms are double aspect, again indicative of the owners’ thoughtful and considered design.
There’s a very useful, almost farmhouse-style covered long shed at a back corner; a very pretty glasshouse built from salvaged timbers with what appear to be old window frames; there are raised beds for fruit/ veg, plus a recently planted selection of fruit trees.