Spacious living at Carrigaline's €575k Woodgrove five-bed

A MOVE up the country, to be with children and grandchildren, brings the c 25-year old 27 Woodgrove to market for the first time by its family owners.

Intergeneration family moves happen at the best of time in property circles and sales, but the life event seems to have been exacerbated by Covid-19 and its impact on our home lives.

Patio has good aspect

Coastal and rural areas have all seen a pick up in demand as home owners seek life improving circumstances, and Ireland's south-west has been a particular beneficiary - but, it's not all one-way traffic, as some vendors go up country, or to the capital.

Like the lyrics in the Christy Moore song Lisdoonvarna go "we go there, and they come here."

No 27 occupants are on the go now, and local Carrigaline estate agent Michael Pigott is selling the five-bed, c 2,225 sq ft five-bed dormer home, and he guides at €575,000,

Kitchen links to sunroom

He says it was built by the well-regraded builder Ted Hallissey, on a serviced site in Woodlands, which is off the Forest Road, south west of the massively expanded satellite town, which has seen strong population growth and services flow since this home was first conceived of.

Mr Pigott says resales in Woodgrove are relatively uncommon, and the Price Register shows the latest being No 7, which made €495,000 earlier this year, while No 24 seems to be a recent strong seller, making €515,000 in 2018.

Brick-fronted No 27 is going to suit families in the vicinity looking to trade up, and it's on a well-chosen site in Woodgrove, west at the back, where there's a block-built shed and an attractive limestone-finished patio overlooking mature and private gardens, and it faces a green to the front, within the cul de sac.

Reception room

It has an adaptable layout, with a ground floor bedroom No 5, as well as a home office/study with patio access via sliding door.

Other rooms include a good kitchen, well provided for with granite topped units and a double ceramic sink with good brand appliances, a living room off the hall, wood-floored sitting room with wood-burning stove, sitting room and a sun lounge with vaulted ceiling, by the patio/terrace.

No 27 has been very well kept, and has a Stira access to a floored attic and comes with a C2 BER and two of its four first floor bedrooms have en suites.

VERDICT: Extending and adding to the floor area mightn't be necessary, but opening up some rooms a bit more might suit 2020's days family living style.