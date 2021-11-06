€550,000 Western Road 6-bed likely to attract families and investors

Western Road, Cork city €550,000 Size 152 sq m (1636 sq ft) Bedrooms 6 Bathrooms 3 BER E2

FAMILIES with a couple of kids about to hit third level education or investors looking for city centre opportunities with guaranteed rental prospects, are likely to feature in the mix of those who show interest in Salvadore House.

An extended six-bed on Western Road, it couldn’t get much closer to University College Cork (Western Gateway building is directly opposite) and the Bon Secours Hospital is just a short stroll away.

UCC has sbstantial property in the area eg college departments/student quarters.

Salvadore House, Salvadore Place, has plenty bed-space, including two ensuite ground floor bedrooms.

Also on the ground floor are two front-facing, bright reception rooms.

A kitchen diner to the rear has access to the back garden, which is paved in the main.

A downstairs bedroom also has rear access. Four bedrooms and a bathroom are overhead.

The guide price for this 152 sq m house is €550,000. Selling agent is Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald.

He says it’s “a fine house that would suit a family or investor”. Fitzgerald’s Park is nearby and the Mardyke Sports Arena.

Mr O’Flynn says interest is good in this centrally located property.

VERDICT: Failsafe location for rental. Also a good size family home.