€550,000 Western Road 6-bed likely to attract families and investors

It's across the road from UCC and the Bon Secours Hospital
€550,000 Western Road 6-bed likely to attract families and investors

Salvadore House, Salvadore Place, Western Road

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 17:00
Catherine Shanahan

 

Western Road, Cork city

€550,000

Size

152 sq m (1636 sq ft)

Bedrooms

6

Bathrooms

3

BER

E2

FAMILIES with a couple of kids about to hit third level education or investors looking for city centre opportunities with guaranteed rental prospects, are likely to feature in the mix of those who show interest in Salvadore House.

An extended six-bed on Western Road, it couldn’t get much closer to University College Cork (Western Gateway building is directly opposite) and the Bon Secours Hospital is just a short stroll away.

UCC has sbstantial property in the area eg college departments/student quarters.

Salvadore House, Salvadore Place, has plenty bed-space, including two ensuite ground floor bedrooms. 

Also on the ground floor are two front-facing, bright reception rooms. 

A kitchen diner to the rear has access to the back garden, which is paved in the main.

 A downstairs bedroom also has rear access. Four bedrooms and a bathroom are overhead.

The guide price for this 152 sq m house is €550,000. Selling agent is Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald.

He says it’s “a fine house that would suit a family or investor”. Fitzgerald’s Park is nearby and the Mardyke Sports Arena.

Mr O’Flynn says interest is good in this centrally located property.

VERDICT: Failsafe location for rental. Also a good size family home.

More in this section

'Golden chain' at Cork's Laburnum as €595k offer follows strong €770k home sale 'Golden chain' at Cork's Laburnum as €595k offer follows strong €770k home sale
Private islands, coastal views, loop walks - attractions aplenty at €500,000 Rossbrin home Private islands, coastal views, loop walks - attractions aplenty at €500,000 Rossbrin home
You can rest on your laurels at €410k done up Laurel Park in Cork's  Ballinlough You can rest on your laurels at €410k done up Laurel Park in Cork's  Ballinlough
€550,000 Western Road 6-bed likely to attract families and investors

Former House of Franc up for sale in Courtmacsherry for €405,000

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices