Plenty rooms for manoeuvre at Cloughduv’s €590,000 Carrig Aoil

BUILT on serviced sites in the early noughties with individual owners’ guiding their own designs, the theme at Carrig Aoil is size: Think big.

No 2, currently for sale, is 2,630 sq ft and that doesn’t include the detached garage.

“It’s a lot of square footage for €590,000,” says selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, adding that it’s good value when you compare it to the recent sale of a four-bed detached home of similar vintage in Greenfields, nearby Ballincollig. Measuring 1,800 sq ft, it sold for €755,000.

Ms Healy says Carrig Aoil homes, in Cloughduv, typically appeal to families looking to trade up to larger homes and larger sites west of the city, and even then, some are further extended and upgraded.

This helps explain the range of sales’ prices in the last four years, with the Property Price Register showing No 19 reaching €475,000 in 2019, while No 11 sold for €395,000 in mid 2020.

With No 2 coming to market for considerably more, Ms Healy says the price takes into account a pandemic-fuelled demand for homes with more space indoors and out.

“Pre-pandemic, the appetite to buy was less than it is now. Now people are paying more for country living and for extra rooms, because of the move towards working from home, and the prices are reflecting that,” Ms Healy says.

There’s certainly plenty scope to work from home at No 2 given the string of downstairs rooms, including a living room, family room, dining room, kitchen and sunroom, and that’s before you ever get to the office, not to mention the utility and WC.

Overhead, the main bedroom is ensuite while two more doubles have access to a Jack and Jill bathroom, leaving the main bathroom pretty much at the whim of bedroom number four.

Ms Healy says it’s “a gorgeous home, finished to very exacting standards”, with a southwest facing rear garden which has both a large patio and a decking area, as well as a feature fish pond, lawn, trees and that large detached garage.

Standout features include a double height ceiling in the hallway which has a striking central staircase, great connectivity in the downstairs layout and a cleverly concealed ensuite in the main bedroom.

Families

No 2, being sold by its downsizing owners, is attracting exactly the kind of attention Ms Healy expected, families, looking to trade up, and interest is good, she says.

A notable selling point for families with kids of school-going age is that there’s a path from the development straight to the national school (no need to leave the estate) and there’s a playschool right across the road. Additional conveniences include the state-of-the-art Cloughduv GAA grounds and a new Daybreak store, a second for Cuddihys of Killumney.

Ballincollig is about 15 minutes by car and a future expected extension of the Ovens/Macroom bypass should improve travel times even further.

Carrig Aoil is one of a scheme of around 30 “bespoke” homes and it’s just a few miles out the main Cork/Macroom Road.

VERDICT: Bigger bang for your buck in Cloughduv.