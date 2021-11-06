Private islands, coastal views, loop walks - attractions aplenty at €500,000 Rossbrin home

THERE'S nothing like a bit of nip and tuck to refresh a tired exterior and the facelift this Rossbrin home underwent five years ago did exactly that.

"It changed the whole look of the house," says owner Brenda Dodd, adding that it turned a standard-looking home into a stylish, contemporary property.

“We were always trying to figure out how to get more light in and my partner Aidan (Morris) suggested removing the front porch. It was quite substantial, like a room in itself, and it sort of blocked the ocean views.

“So when we removed it, the whole front of the house was opened up and now it has views of Roaringwater Bay and the islands from every room.

"We also put in triple glazing along the front of the house so it had the effect of making it warmer," Brenda says.

Brenda reckons they invested the bones of €100,000, also adding an impressive, detached home office, which Aidan uses for work but which Brenda believes could make a super AirBnB or guest accommodation for visiting relatives.

Brenda and Aidan moved to Rossbrin with their two children 18 years ago having returned from the USA and quickly settled into the local community, opening an art gallery near the Uilleann Arts Centre in Skibbereen, 20km away.

“We got to know people very quickly because of the gallery and there’s a very strong sense of community here, without people being in your face.

"There’s a lovely atmosphere and even though we are downsizing, now that the children have grown up, we definitely want to stay in the area,” Brenda says.

Schull

As their home is midway between the lovely West Cork towns of Schull and Ballydehob (weekly farmers' market and Chestnut Michelin restaurant), Brenda says they've been ideally placed to make the most of a number of loop walks, including to scenic Mount Gabriel, as well as being within easy striking distance of Rossbrin Cove and boatyard (five minute walk) and Dereena Trá pier (10 minute walk away). Schull and Ballydehob are four miles away.

If you’re not in the mood for walking, you can always go island spotting, from the comfort of your Rossbrin home. You'll be spoilt for choice, given Carbery’s Hundred Isles in Roaringwater Bay, including 157 acre Horse Island, which sold last year for €5.5m to Cypriot businessman John Renos, who bought it without ever setting foot on it.

Horse Island

Brenda says Rossbrin is a particularly attractive part of West Cork where not many properties come to market and selling agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill says this one has “first-class access to the coast”. She is guiding at €500,000.

“It’s exceptionally presented and it's on 0.75 of an acre of landscaped gardens.

"It's a nicely sheltered spot, extremely private, and the house itself is a lovely four-bed, not too big, not too small," Ms Hanafin says.

She's seeing quite a bit of interest from overseas, among Dutch, German and Swiss potential buyers and she already has an offer "very close to the asking".

Ms Hanafin points out that in addition to the house there is a "superb detached home office" and a separate shed which could be used for boat storage, or cars.

Accommodation in the main house includes a kitchen/dining room, living room, utility, guest bathroom and four bedrooms with two ensuites.

Living room

Dining

Kitchen

Key features include reclaimed antique mahogany parquet flooring and large picture windows which open onto a raised patio.

Ms Hanafin says the site is southfacing and populated with beautiful mature trees and shrubs.

Brenda, who now works in film, says the house is "very warm and very bright" and "a perfect family home".

VERDICT: Lovely home in exceptionally pretty setting.