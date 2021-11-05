You can rest on your laurels at €410k done up Laurel Park in Cork's  Ballinlough

|
Laurel Park, Ballinlough, Cork
€410,000
Size
106 sq m (1,135 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
Pending
It now has triple glazing in place of the original steel windows, has been rewired, has upgraded heating with a new combi boiler, a new kitchen, a new main bathroom, new flooring and more.
Pretty much the lot, in fact, bar an extension, and that scope to add on in time to come is open to any new purchasers should they so wish, says Ms Stokes of this traditional layout 1,130 sq ft home.
Key attraction is, of course, the now-excellent condition and the setting so close to a massive array of amenities from local parks to the family-run ace supermarket JJ O’Driscolls, pharmacy, post office, church, both primary and secondary schools and sporting facilities galore.