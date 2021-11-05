You can rest on your laurels at €410k done up Laurel Park in Cork's  Ballinlough

Family did the upgrade works at three-bed semi, but now work takes them out of the county
Job done: No 12 Laurel Park in Ballinlough  has been significantly upgraded internally.  Estate agent Patricia Stokes says its next owners can extend if and when they want

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 15:00
Tommy Barker reports

Laurel Park, Ballinlough, Cork

€410,000

Size

106 sq m (1,135 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

Pending

A WORK move out of the city and indeed county brings this Ballinlough Cork three-bed suburban semi-d back to market after only a few years in its current ownership.

But, in the short space of time, it’s already quite the different home, says selling agent Patricia Stokes, who pins a €410,000 AMV on No 12, Laurel Park, a cul de sac off the main Ballinlough Road between the Orchard Bar and the upmarket Shrewsbury estate.

New kitchen among the range of works done
New kitchen among the range of works done

It now has triple glazing in place of the original steel windows, has been rewired, has upgraded heating with a new combi boiler, a new kitchen, a new main bathroom, new flooring and more.

Pretty much the lot, in fact, bar an extension, and that scope to add on in time to come is open to any new purchasers should they so wish, says Ms Stokes of this traditional layout 1,130 sq ft home.

Laurel meets bay window
Laurel meets bay window

New loo
New loo

Last time around, it had a G BER rating, and as it hits the market, an updated BER is still awaited.

West to the back of No 12 Laurel Park 
West to the back of No 12 Laurel Park 

Key attraction is, of course, the now-excellent condition and the setting so close to a massive array of amenities from local parks to the family-run ace supermarket JJ O’Driscolls, pharmacy, post office, church, both primary and secondary schools and sporting facilities galore.

No 12 is half way into the short run of Laurel Park on the left, has a west facing back garden with a detached garage, extension scope and great aspect, says Ms Stokes.

VERDICT: A walk-in opportunity, a rare enough offer in so-well established a suburb.

Former House of Franc up for sale in Courtmacsherry for €405,000

