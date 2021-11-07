Does my behind look big in this? €405k Montini carries sway to the rear

Montini is at 13 South Lodge

Coming up on its 60th birthday, the home at 13, South Lodge at Cork’s Douglas/Ballinlough intersection point has a surprising 1,650 sq ft within, thanks to a single storey, full-width ground floor extension linking to a garage conversion, with covered side passage, plus they put in a floored attic room for storage with rear, south-facing roof dormer.

The home is priced at €405,000 by auctioneer Mark Rose of Rose Property, and even though its decor is now on the dated side, and the BER’s an E1, he says it’s in excellent overall condition.

Dated beauty

It’s got the look of a home that has been tipped away at down the years, and has a bathroom at each of its two lower levels, has three bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The added-to rear has a sloped, tiled roof up against the back wall, creating a dining area off a kitchen extension, sort of double aspect with a window looking up the front drive and which has a utility beyond in the opposite direction.

Lots of wood inside Montini

There’s also a sunny sitting room with sliding patio door off, down a step from a back living room with fireplace, linked with a wide arch, whilst a separate front reception room also has a fireplace. Also at ground is a guest WC with slender shower, and the property links into an emptied out garage with upgrade potential.

Space aplenty

Coming for sale, the 1963-built Montini shows as clean and tidy, and viewers can decide how much, or how little they want to do before making it their own.

It has aluminium windows and hardwood front door inside a porch, with dark hardwood internal joinery which was above spec for the day when installed, and which could easily be updated with colour and ironmongery.

Bright rear aspect

VERDICT: the work done down the years would have marked Montini’s owners out as ‘progressive,’ but times have moved on. New owners could give it a new impetus, without spending too much money if they so wished, and the location’s ace, near public parks, schools, sports facilities, shops and a municipal swimming pool.