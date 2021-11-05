'Golden chain' at Cork's Laburnum as €595k offer follows strong €770k home sale

Model Farm Road, Cork City €595,000 Size 124 sq m (1,335 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER F

HOUSES either side of Carrigboy, aka 31 Laburnum Park off Cork city's Model Farm Road have already ‘gone large — might the next owner do similar?

The three-bed detached family home, already with a decent 1,335 sq ft within, presents very well for a home dating to the mid-1900s.

Rear view of Carrigboy

And, it’s in one of the more sought-after addresses in Cork’s western suburbs, Laburnum Park.

Fully upgraded Comeragh in Laburnum Park fetched €770,000, well over its €695,000 AMV. It has 1,770 sq ft, four-bed and planning in place for a 1,000 sq ft extension

Carrigboy comes along six months after another similar era, Laburnum detached got offered for sale at €695,000. That one, Comeragh, was an upgraded example, larger (1,770 sq ft) and four-bedroomed and has just sold (via Sherry FitzGerald) and made €770,000, €80k over the ask, was in walk-in order and even has planning for a further 1,000 sq ft extension.

Carrigboy’s next residents might look to Comeragh for some extension ideas, but hey, it’s pretty good as it stands.

It’s set by a junction within the park, facing down Laburnum Lawn: directly behind this home, to the south, is the campus of the Cork University Hospital, which arrived on its back doorstep in 1978 as ‘The Regional,’ or the Wilton Hilton.

Carrigboy has been decades in the same family’s hands, and comes to market this week with Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing: he guides at €595,000, and says some of the better semi-ds in the nearby estates have tipped up to and even over the €500k mark.

Carrigboy's rear garden faces south to the CUH campus

That’s because buyers with enough funds are keen on the location at the city end of the Western Road, and near both primary and secondary schools, as well as having the city’s main two two third level colleges, UCC and MTU, within a walk, cycle, bus or short spin.

Reception room at Carrigboy

So, in the bigger picture, what mattered before in terms of ‘just’ a ‘good’ location now takes on an even more keen edge in terms of sustainable living options for families looking to put down roots for the child rearing and educating years.

A family fortunate enough to move in here today can ease their way in and make plans for future extension and upgrades, and the F Ber will be a spur to address issues of insulation and energy usage and fuel supply into the future.

As it stands, it’s a three-bed, with a side annexe, now home to a dining room off the south-facing back kitchen to the right, while the wide kitchen also links to a back reception on its other side.

Interconnections at Carrigboy

At ground level are two main, individual reception rooms, one front, the other back, not as-yet interconnected and each with updated marble fireplaces.

Windows have been replaced with uPVC double glazing, with an attractive window mix across the front facade, with the main ope in three sections in the front drawing room, and off to the right also, on a smaller scale, and windows have horizontal glazing bars, probably recreating the originals from the 1950s.

The rear reception has a small box bay window overlooking the south-facing back garden. This seems to be crying out for a set of French doors or sliding patio door for easy garden access, as right now there are only single door options to what should be a sun-trap patio/terrace, including from the kitchen.

Solid stock....

Also at ground is a guest WC/shower room, while upstairs (there’s a large window over the stairs to the front of the house for brightness) are three carpeted bedrooms plus an updated family bathroom with shower over the bath.

Decor levels are fresh and neutral. At present, No 31’s central heating is oil-fired, so it’s now a bit of an outlier in terms of suburban hosues after the move to gas in and around the city and ‘burbs over the past two decades.

Might this home’s next occupants skip the transition to gas and go heat pump or other sustainable and efficient heat source if and when they extend and upgrade?

Laburnum Park's Carrigboy is ready for road

It’s really a matter of when, isn’t it? Looking a few years down the line, Carrigboy is likely to have a rear or side wrap-around side extension, the south aspect to the back is primely oriented for bright, open-plan living area areas, and the roof is ideal for solar or PV panels.....though the roof pitch looks good too for attic conversion.

Cohalan Downing MD Brian Olden says he expects keen viewing interest in Carrigboy, and not just from the traditional cadre of buyers, where medics might be expected to be to the fore, with the rear entrance of the CUH/CMUH a two-minute walk away down Laburnum Park.

Golden chains of Laburnum

VERDICT: Good as it is, will be super if it gets the sort of extra spend the buyer of Laburnum’s €770k Comergah was prepared to lay out.