Former House of Franc up for sale in Courtmacsherry for €405,000

THE last time someone said ‘Yes’ to this address was after it appeared in Irish Examiner Property, when event-planning mastermind Franc, real name Peter Kelly, was the vendor.

2019: Picture: Dan Linehan

The former chef-turned-wedding-planner-cum-TV host was on the cusp of a new venture, having bought the former Sisters of Mercy Convent in Rosscarbery,

He sold the Tree House in early 2019 to a woman who had spotted it in Property and who was originally from the locality. She was looking to downsize at the time.

“I had just sold a house and I was looking for a project near the coast when I saw the Tree House. I just loved it and I could see immediately what I wanted to do to it,” she says.

The Tree House, a former coach house, had already benefitted from several upgrades while Peter and his wife, Éadaoin, lived there. Having bought it in 1996, they undertook major work seven years ago, extending it along its length, adding a new roof, new front facade, new windows, new wiring/plumbing/joinery — essentially as thorough a makeover as any ‘Franc’ wedding venue.

When it changed hands a few years ago - for €300,000 according to the Property PriceRegister - its new owner brought her own plans to bear in this “upside-down” house, where the main living areas are upstairs.

She was keen to give it a coastal feel as the property is just about seven minutes from the nearest beach (Broad Strand). With the help of Carmel Downey of Douglas-based Mills Interiors, she introduced some beautiful maritime hues.

Seagull blinds in the kitchen

Maritime hues in the bedrooms

She also installed a new bathroom, but it was the garden that she really targeted.

Working with a professional landscaper, they “ripped it asunder” she says, installing a fabulous patio/outdoor terrace to the rear of the house, which leads to a tiered stepped walkway, lined with lovely stonework and planting.

“The garden was a huge project, but it was great to do it during the pandemic, I could really focus on it,” she says.

The patio is sunlit morning and afternoon, and later in the day, a balcony off the upstairs living area also gets the sun. The west-facing balcony is reached via double doors off the open-plan kitchen/diner.

At the far end of the upstairs living quarters, off the living room, is the elevated south-facing terrace, an ideal spot for entertaining.

The terrace can also be reached from the ground floor “garden room”, which has a guest suite (bedroom and ensuite) on one side, and a separate entrance to a utility room and a dog wash area/boot room “ideal for the grandkids to hang their wetsuits”, the owner says.

Guest suite

The Tree House is pretty flawless and so is its setting, which it shares with one other house, attached at the far end, used as a family holiday home.

On the edge of Kincraigie Woods, on Ramsey Hill, along the Fuchsia walk, it’s within a short stroll of scenic Courtmacsherry village and Broad Strand.

Despite the Tree House’s many attractions, the current owner is moving on, as she’s someone who thrives on challenges. “I’ve done all that I can do here and I’m ready for another project,” she says. The Tree House comes to market with an AMV of €405,000 and Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is the selling agent.

He’s already seeing strong interest, with most of the inquiries fairly local and one or two from the UK.

VERDICT

: Could be your perfect match.