'Mini' links to motoring fame at €400k Ballinascarthy home with stables

THERE are diverse links to horse power at this West Cork home called Firgrove, with its stables and sunny valley views — and they are as much to do with horsepower in car engines as they are with the four-legged variety.

1978-built bungalow is now on 1.5 acres

The woman selling this late 1970s-built bungalow is seriously into her horses — the trophies, rosettes and photographs of horses in abundance testify to Tina Murphy’s prowess as a horse rider, breeder and instructor, over many decades. But, there’s something a bit more peculiar up on Tina’s bright dining room wall, and it’s the boot of a white Mini Minor car, adorned with some cartoon images of the car’s designers, and festooned with signatures.

Got the boot? Quirky retirement present for automotive engineer Jack Daniels who made Sir Alec Issigonis's sketches into reality - a Mini car boot marking his design career from 1927-1977

Turns out, there’s blue-blooded automotive engineering and design pedigree in Tina’s family history, with her late father Jack Daniels having played key roles in the designs of the BMC Morris Mini, and the Morris Minor, being the right-hand man of motoring icon Alec Issigonis.

Mr Daniels made sense, and metal reality, of Issigonis’ rough car sketches, quipping he was the 90% perspiration for Issigonis’s 10% inspiration. He is largely credited with the transverse engine, a way of mounting car engines that is used by motor makers globally, from the revolutionary Mini’s arrival in the 1950s up to the current day, only likely to fade from significance as electric cars take off more fully.

That slice of Mini car memorabilia was a retirement ‘boot’ from his automotive design colleagues, marking his long career, from 1927 to 1977 (from early Austin days and through the war years), humorously depicting the design collaboration between the men.

Getting the low-down: at 1999 gathering to mark the 40th anniversary of the Alec Issigonis, designed BMC 'Mini'

Some of Mr Daniels’ legendary car designs and quirky adaptations, (including a two-engined Mini) made their way by car ferry to this spot called Firgrove after daughter Tina built this Roh-Fab bungalow in 1978, having married a Clonakilty man, Mike Murphy, whose family owned a garage on Clon’s Western Road and who worked in the aviation and airport business in the UK before returning to his Cork.

Entirely coincidentally, the couple built here at a spot called Reacarrigeen, which is a stone’s throw from the family homestead of the motor industry’s most famous innovator of all time, Henry Ford, at Ballinascarthy.

William Clay Ford Jr., Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company, next to the replica of the Ford Model T at Ballinascarthy, Co. Cork, during the 2017 celebration of the Ford Centenary in Ireland.

Stables could be garages?!

Today, photos of horses and show winners are being taken down from the walls of her 2,000 sq ft rural home, as Tina Murphy prepares to trade down from Firgrove, now on 1.5 acres, complete with outbuildings and five stables.

Initially, the Murphys had 11 acres, but they sold land back to a farmer. The estate agent charged with finding new owners, is Bandon-based Michelle Galvin of DNG Galvin who guides the three/four bed home — which has a C3 BER after insulation upgrades, installing double glazing and other upgrades to the original 1970s design — at an even €400,000.

A short distance off the main N71 West Cork road and near services and a school at Clogagh, it has large, picture windows and a view-basking sunroom, facing south over the Argideen, downstream of the Lisselan Estate and golf club, five or six miles from Clonakilty and Timoleague.

Maxi-mum: main reception room is 25' long

It has had upgrades and no heavy extra expense appears to be needed. Current inquiries are from families in the main hoping to relocate for lifestyle reasons and able to work from home, said Ms Galvin, who said Covid-19 had been a driver for properties such as this.

Firgrove had first been put to market just as Covid hit, and after going ‘sale agreed’ the vendor got nervous about being able to find a suitable trade-down home near Bandon and the sale agreed back then didn’t proceed.

“It’s not just house-hunters having difficulties in the current market, the shortage of stock also affects vendors who want to trade and move,” observes DNG agent Ms Galvin. Her offices have helped Ms Murphy find a suitable rental near Bandon (and near where her horse ‘Dream’ is stabled) while she sells and get ready to buy smaller, taking down rosettes and sending her late dad’s ‘Mini’ retirement gift of the boot to a UK motor museum.

Pack up and go?

VERDICT: Horses for courses.