'Mini' links to motoring fame at €400k Ballinascarthy home with stables

|
Ballinascarthy, West Cork
|
€400,000
|
Size
|
184 sq m (2,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3/4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C3
The woman selling this late 1970s-built bungalow is seriously into her horses — the trophies, rosettes and photographs of horses in abundance testify to Tina Murphy’s prowess as a horse rider, breeder and instructor, over many decades. But, there’s something a bit more peculiar up on Tina’s bright dining room wall, and it’s the boot of a white Mini Minor car, adorned with some cartoon images of the car’s designers, and festooned with signatures.
Turns out, there’s blue-blooded automotive engineering and design pedigree in Tina’s family history, with her late father Jack Daniels having played key roles in the designs of the BMC Morris Mini, and the Morris Minor, being the right-hand man of motoring icon Alec Issigonis.
Some of Mr Daniels’ legendary car designs and quirky adaptations, (including a two-engined Mini) made their way by car ferry to this spot called Firgrove after daughter Tina built this Roh-Fab bungalow in 1978, having married a Clonakilty man, Mike Murphy, whose family owned a garage on Clon’s Western Road and who worked in the aviation and airport business in the UK before returning to his Cork.
Entirely coincidentally, the couple built here at a spot called Reacarrigeen, which is a stone’s throw from the family homestead of the motor industry’s most famous innovator of all time, Henry Ford, at Ballinascarthy.
Today, photos of horses and show winners are being taken down from the walls of her 2,000 sq ft rural home, as Tina Murphy prepares to trade down from Firgrove, now on 1.5 acres, complete with outbuildings and five stables.
It has had upgrades and no heavy extra expense appears to be needed. Current inquiries are from families in the main hoping to relocate for lifestyle reasons and able to work from home, said Ms Galvin, who said Covid-19 had been a driver for properties such as this.
“It’s not just house-hunters having difficulties in the current market, the shortage of stock also affects vendors who want to trade and move,” observes DNG agent Ms Galvin. Her offices have helped Ms Murphy find a suitable rental near Bandon (and near where her horse ‘Dream’ is stabled) while she sells and get ready to buy smaller, taking down rosettes and sending her late dad’s ‘Mini’ retirement gift of the boot to a UK motor museum.