Starter Homes: Cork mid-terrace in immaculate condition for €295,000

Lehanaghmore, Co Cork €295,000

Concerns about climate change and rising fuel costs make A-rated properties — like No 44 Manor Road, Manor Farm Lehenaghmore — very desirable.

New to the market with Cohalan Downing auctioneers, the three-bed mid terrace house has a guide of €295,000.

“It’s just four years old, has good quality flooring and finishes and has been kept in immaculate condition by its owners,’’ says auctioneer Jackie Cohalan.

There’s 970 sq ft of living space including a timber floored sitting room at the front which has a fireplace with a stove. To the rear there’s a bright modern kitchen diner with contemporary grey units and some splashes of yellow provided by a section of Orla Kiely retro floral wallpaper by the patio doors Off the hallway, there’s a guest WC while the first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms, a single and two doubles , including one with an en suite.

The space at the front is paved with some raised beds while the garden at the rear is south facing and has a small patio, a lawn and a shed.

Located around 4km from Wilton Shopping Centre, the property offers has easy access to the South Link Road and is 2.5 km from the Kinsale Roundabout. Ms Cohalan says its age and its A3 energy rating are a big draw for first-time buyers. “They know they won’t need to spend money on the house and that they don’t have to worry about running costs because it’s energy-efficient.”

VERDICT: Ready to go

Mallow, Cork €235,000

This end of terrace house at 69 O’Keeffe Walk in Mallow isn’t the same house it used to be – it’s got a lot bigger and a lot more stylish and its BER rating has gone up to a B3.

“The owners wrapped the house with insulation, pumped the cavity walls, put in new double glazed windows and upgraded the boiler,” says John Singleton of SOC Property who believes the 1,300 sq ft four-bed property offers good value for its €235,000 guide.

Built in the 1960s as a three-bed house, it was extended five years ago. “The owners converted the attic and extended the living room at ground level and created additional bedroom and bathroom space upstairs,’’ says Mr Singleton, explaining that it has new flooring and internal doors and new kitchen and bathroom fittings.

In addition to extending the house, the owners also built a separate studio which could be used as an office or a gym.

The interior of the house looks new and modern with laminate flooring, recessed lighting and glass panelled doors. It has a long kitchen with white units and a breakfast counter and an adjoining dining room with blue wall panelling. In the extension, there’s a long sitting room with space for an extra-large corner sofa.

The upstairs has three, or potentially four, bedrooms and a 17 ft long remodelled bathroom. The extra-large bedroom created by the extension is, Mr Singleton explains, now being used as two bedrooms. There’s an additional room in the converted attic and another outside in the garden studio which is fitted out as a lounge/ TV room.

VERDICT: Modern, energy-efficient and affordable.

Ballintemple, Cork €255,000

The attractions of 7 Temple Hill House Apartments include its Ballintemple location and the fact that it’s tucked away out of sight in a small development of just eight apartments.

That’s according to John Corbett of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers, who says the 2004-built two-bed property is well maintained and well located close to Ballintemple village and has a private patio at the rear.

Offering 720 sq ft of living space, It’s a ground floor apartment with an open plan lounge /dining room, a small kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms. “We have a nice bit of interest from first time buyers and downsizers and already have a bid of the €255,000 guide price,’’ says Mr Corbett.

VERDICT: Very few properties in Ballintemple are this affordable.

The Lough, Cork €250,000

There’s a great deal to be done to Rockhurst, 7 St Joseph’s Park in The Lough, but the effort will surely be worth it.

Arriving on the market with a guide of €250,000, It’s a 1930s built semi-detached bungalow and located within a short stroll from the Lough wildfowl reserve.

Stephen Clarke of REA O’Donoghue & Clarke says although it needs major renovations it has gardens which provide space for an extension and offers excellent potential. Accommodation includes living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms.

VERDICT: Will make a fine home when it’s done up.