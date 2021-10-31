Two ways in and two futures for €350,000 Veronica

|
Douglas Village, Cork
|
€350,000
|
Size
|
85 sq m (880 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
E1
The 880sq ft three-bed is close to the Fingerpost in Douglas, with an entrance onto Church Road, and another inside the residential cluster of Douglas Lawn, a quiet spot given its proximity to all the amenities and services of the village within a few minutes’ walk.
Guiding at €350,000, Mr McKenna’s getting inquiries from first-time buyers and from traders/movers and relocaters. And, he says, options ahead of it appear to include extending and upgrading, or total demolition and replacement.