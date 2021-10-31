Two ways in and two futures for €350,000 Veronica

Dated Douglas bungalow may be kept and done up - or flattened?
What's ahead for Veronica, a €350k bungalow in a great location at  Douglas Lawn, for sale with  Michael McKenna auctioneer at €350,000

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Barker reports


Douglas Village, Cork

€350,000

Size

85 sq m (880 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

E1

THERE are two possible futures ahead of Veroncia, a compact Cork suburban bungalow, with two entrance points, and its future in between them entirely in the balance.

Two paths diverge?
Two paths diverge?

The 880sq ft three-bed is close to the Fingerpost in Douglas, with an entrance onto Church Road, and another inside the residential cluster of Douglas Lawn, a quiet spot given its proximity to all the amenities and services of the village within a few minutes’ walk.

Auctioneer Michael McKenna has just started viewings at this mid-1900s home with twin bay windows, whose best attributes are location, and site size.

Large back garden
Large back garden

Guiding at €350,000, Mr McKenna’s getting inquiries from first-time buyers and from traders/movers and relocaters. And, he says, options ahead of it appear to include extending and upgrading, or total demolition and replacement.

In any case, builders will more than likely be drafted in, sooner or later, as Mr McKenna says it needs at a minimum total modernisation.

Out of date interior
Out of date interior

There are precedents for both approaches in the near vicinity around Douglas Lawn, Church Road, Maryborough Hill and the Carrigaline Road, while public realm upgrades have recently taken place in the back Douglas village by the Community Park.

Second access at garden's end
Second access at garden's end

VERDICT: Knock? Upgrade? Veronica is showing all the signs of age but is in a prime position for spritely renewal. Any chance a brave and youthful DIY-er might jump in and coax it back to vibrancy and vigour, over time?

Two ways in and two futures for €350,000 Veronica

