What's the difference between a 'park,' and an 'estate' in Cork? Buyers of €475k Douglas semi-d might want to know

IN the rankings of mid-1900s housing estates in Cork’s suburban Douglas, a select few have the edge on others.

And, the clue sometimes is in the naming, they style themselves as ‘parks’, rather than ‘estates’.

Rear garden view of Ravensdale, aka 34 Ballincurrig Park

The subtle differentiation has probably evaporated over the decades? But, back in the day, woe betides anyone who might have described the address of homes like Ravensdale as being ‘in the Ballincurrig estate.’

A four-bed semi-D, Ravensdale is also known as No 34 Ballincurrig Park and is a south-facing semi in the cul de sac where homes are set around a central block in the estate. Sorry, Park. It has just over 1,130 sq ft and manages to get in four bedrooms, three of which are described as doubles by selling agent Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald.

Entry hall at Ballincurrig Park's Ravensdale

They guide at €475,000. The Price Register shows Ravensdale sold back in 2016, at a reported €325,000. Thus, there’s almost a 50% uplift in value this time around, in what’s been a busy market to date, but is now showing signs of cooling back down coming to the strange pandemic year’s end.

The agents say the E1 BER house, with attached garage and rear garden facing the handful of Ballincurrig houses on the main Douglas Road is “an excellent opportunity to acquire a family home in a highly sought-after area, with free reign to buyers to put their own personal stamp on it.”

VERDICT: Estate of grace.