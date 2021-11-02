Property Focus: Demand for coastal homes sees Cobh prices surge

The Glebe on Tay Road — a five-bed dormer bungalow with a guide of €550,000 — is an option for a trade up buyer in search of a spacious home in the Cobh area.
On the market with English auctioneers, the 1998 built property has a large tree-lined site with electric gates. “Maximum privacy and seclusion is afforded in this idyllic country setting, yet the property is minutes from Ticknok Retail Park ,’’ says auctioneer Liz Hannon noting that it’s just 2 km from Cobh town centre.
It was insulated in 2017 by the owner. Accommodation includes four reception rooms, a conservatory and five bedrooms, two at ground level.
The Glebe has extensive lawned gardens with a detached garage and a decked patio.
: Very spacious and very private.
The views out across Cobh harbour to Haulbowline and Spike islands are a key selling point for 6 Grahams Terrace on Church Street.
So says Donna Ryan Pender of DNG Spillane noting that the spacious end of terrace Victorian four-bed property has old world charm and some original features, including high corniced ceilings It is in need of renovation but its current owners have replaced the roof and upgraded the heating, she reveals quoting a guide of €305,000 for the 1,680 sq ft property “You have harbour views from two of the upstairs bedrooms and the living room. And from a seating area at the front of the house you can enjoy the vista of cruise ships and yachts passing by,’’ says Ms Ryan Pender.
: The price could appeal to first time buyers but the location, size and views could attract trade up buyers.
Properties with an acre of gardens, like this three-bed bungalow at Orchards Way, Ballyleary in Cobh, can be hard to come by.
Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald say the upgraded and extended property and its large landscaped gardens offers wonderful space for family living.
“Built in 1987 and extended in 2012 it’s finished to a high standard,’’ says auctioneer Ann O’Mahony.
who is seeking offers of €445,000.Offering 1,485 sq ft of living space, it’s a single storey property with a large open plan living dining space. It also has two bathrooms and small home office/study. In the gardens there are lawns, decking and a garage.
Located 1.5 km from Cobh it offers easy access by bus train or ferry to commuters from the city.
: A buyer relocating from a house in a city estate with a small garden will love the idea of having a whole acre to play around in.
Asked about the main selling point for 61 Chandler Rest, Rushbrook Links in Cobh, auctioneer Johanna Murphy says “value for money.’’
“For a guide of €350,000 it’s a three-storey, four-bed, ready to move in to modern house with 130 sq m (1,400 sq ft) of living space,” she reveals, adding that the 2004 built mid terrace house has a B2 BER rating and is fetchingly decorated.
Additional attractions for trade up buyers include a long west facing back garden overlooking the Cobh estuary. Located within a ten minute drive from the town centre and the train station, the property is 1.5 km from the river ferry crossing at Carrigaloe. Ms Murphy says it attractive to city buyers in search of a trade up since it offers good space for its asking price. “It’s also ready to walk into with no further expenditure being needed,’’ Ms Murphy adds.
: Spacious modern home with estuary views.