Starter Homes: Take to the tub in this sleek and stylish Cork two-bed

Ovens, Co Cork €270,000

THE owners of 9 Grange Way, Grange Manor in Ovens have done quite amazing things with their standard two-bed mid terrace home.

“They put on a large extension at the rear and converted the attic,” says Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, explaining thatother changes involved the addition of a stylish high gloss kitchen, a bathroom renovation and the upgrading of the windows and insulation to bring the BER rating up to a B3.

When they finished in the house the owners landscaped the back garden, making it easy to maintain and adding a large hot tub. New to the market with a guide of €270,000, the almost completely remade property now has 1,200 sq ft of living space. "It’s a lovely home which combines style, comfort and functionality," says Ms Healy, observing properties in this price range, that look this good, are hard to come by.

The front door opens into a sleek modern open plan tiled kitchen dining space which has high gloss units with integrated appliances and a wine rack. An archway leads through to a 23 ft long lounge/TV room with timber panelling on the walls and a vaulted ceiling with large skylights. While reorganising the layout, the owners also put in a guest WC and a small utility room.

Upstairs the property has an upgraded bathroom and two bedrooms in addition to a spacious carpeted attic room with skylights which would be perfect for a home office

VERDICT: Amazingly stylish and spacious for a two-bed mid terrace house.

Ballincollig, Co Cork €270,000

THE availability of this well maintained two-bed duplex at 124 Leslie’s Arch, Old Quarter in Ballincollig seems like an opportunity a first time buyer might jump at.

With a guide of €270,000, it’s in a popular development where properties at this price level are scarce. Just three of the 17 property sales on the Property Price Register in Old Quarter so far this year were for less than €300,000.

Olivia Roycroft of O’Mahony Walsh auctioneers believes this 2005-built owner occupied home is going to attract a lot of interest. “It is in pristine condition and could be a dream home for a first time buyer,’’ she says, adding the owners bought it eight years ago and upgraded the kitchen two years ago. “ It has high gloss units with Dekton countertops, a Bora hob and new light fittings,’’ she reveals.

Its 860 sq ft of living space has a laminate floored sitting room with a bay window and a fireplace fitted with a gas fire. Double doors lead through to a kitchen diner with contemporary high gloss units and French doors open onto a balcony overlooking the regional park.

The lower level also has a guest WC/ utility space and the upper floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms including one which is being used as a gym. The property is within a ten minute walk from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and other Ballincollig town centre amenities.

Ms Roycroft expects most viewings willinvolve young couples. Investors are interested because it’s an owner occupied property and doesn’t involve a rent cap, she explains.

VERDICT: The type of affordable modern starter home that’s very scarce in Ballincollig.

Turner’s Cross, Cork €285,000

WHEN 35 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Friars Walk in Turners Cross gets the TLC it needs and deserves, it’s going to make a great family home.

“It’s ideally located in a mature residential area within walking distance from the city centre and is on an extra-large corner site,” says Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan auctioneers.

The three-bed semi needs significant upgrading and modernisation. New owners could keep some of the original features and use the large garden to extend.

VERDICT: A doer upper with lots of potential.

Blackrock, Cork €250,000

BLACKROCK properties always attract good attention, especially affordable ones like this three-bed mid terrace house at 5A Convent Avenue.

ERA Downey McCarthy say it’s being viewed by first time buyers, investors and a few downsizers. “The property is in excellent condition and the location, close to the bustling village of Blackrock, is very sought after,’’ says auctioneer Michael Downey.

There is an open plan living area with a fireplace and a kitchen with white modern units. The property has a ground floor bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs. There is a garden with a patio and a lawn at the rear.

VERDICT: Viewings are expected to be busy