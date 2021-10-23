You could build a second home on the land that comes with this charming Shanakiel house

You could build a second home on the land that comes with this charming Shanakiel house

Thomond, Sunday's Well

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 17:00
Catherine Shanahan

Sunday's Well, Cork 

€875,000

Size

210 sq m (2260 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

3

BER

G

JAZZ hands please. Property this week features not just one, but two superb Sunday’s Well homes. Thomond in Shanakiel, pictured above, and The Inglenook, below, off Sunday’s Well Road.

The Inglenook, Sunday's Well
The Inglenook, Sunday's Well

In addition to similar postcodes, they share the same agent - Michael O’Donovan of Savills - and he is seeing a crossover in interest, with some potential buyers looking to view both homes.

“It will boil down to whether the buyer wants the finished product (The Inglenook, guiding at €1.15m) or the potential to develop at Thomond,” Mr O’Donovan says.

An overhead drone shot shows just how much potential there is at Thomond: it’s set on an acre.

That acre has road frontage onto both the main and secondary Shanakiel Roads, so creating a separate access point for a second home should not be a problem.

Mr O’Donovan believes obtaining planning for a second dwelling would be relatively straightforward as Thomond is well-positioned if a buyer wanted to split the south-facing site.

Thomond is a spacious (210 sq m) and charming home, with some lovely reception rooms overlooking its expansive and fabulous gardens. A  family room has a door that opens onto the terrace.

Family room
Family room

Living room 
Living room 

The house has a lovely recessed entrance under a stone archway with old stone walls dating back to the 1850s. The views are stunning too - out over Shanakiel ridge towards UCC and Cork city.

Mr O’Donovan says the price (€875,000 guide) reflects the house, site size, potential for development and the great location.

“It’s rare to get that much ground so close to town and with those views. It will be a real comfort to whoever buys that they will have control of the entire site, if they wish to develop it now or in the future,” he says.

Thomond has been a family home and Mr O’Donovan believes it will continue to be. He is seeing “a good early reaction” with enquiries coming from Dublin but also further afield.

“Literally, they are coming for everywhere , and they include people taking up jobs in Cork University Hospital or UCC, where the other party is remote working,” he says.

VERDICT:  A rare site/location combination. One gorgeous home, with potential for another.

