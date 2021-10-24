Semi-d and site options in Cork's Ballinlough/Douglas 'burbs in €250k/€465k range

A dated semi-d carries a €465,000 AMV 'cos of site/extension prospcts in its extra-sized side garden, while nearby a site with full planning for  a four-bed 2,040 sq ft detached is priced at €250,000
Semi-d and site options in Cork's Ballinlough/Douglas 'burbs in €250k/€465k range

Happy New Years to come at Hogmanay? The three-bed semi on a large,  end-of-estate site, 6 Ardfallen Ballinlough, is for sale with Gretchen Kelleher of  Barry Auctioneers for €465k, a price which reflects the side site

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 00:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

Ballinlough, Cork

€465,000 Ardfallon

€250,000 site at Lake Lawn

Size

134 sq m (1,435 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

F

CLOSE to its 70th birthday, the Cork suburban home on a cracking large site called Hogmanay, after the Scottish celebration of New Year's Eve, is itself facing into a whole new life chapter.

Dated but promising interior at Hogmanay
Dated but promising interior at Hogmanay

Freshly up for sale, but old and dated, the three-bed semi-d is at 6 Ardfallen, at the very end of a cul-de-sac among the grid of mid 1900s estates in Cork's Ballinlough/Douglas suburban hinterland crossover.

Dated to 1951 by estate agent Gretchen Kelleher of Barry Auctioneers, Hogmanay has already been extended to the back at ground level, but that was years ago, and weighs in at just over 1,400 sq ft.

But, its the extra wide site (second house potential?), and end of cul-de-sac location in a superbly-serviced setting with schools and supports, that's going to drive the interest in this do-er up, and the agent admits the F-BER home now need a full makeover in any case.

Ms Kelleher guides at €465,000, which  is well ahead of what other three-bed semis in the adjoining estates typically sell for, but that's down to Hogmanay's site size and scope.

It's set by a pedestrian access point to the Ardfallen Centre which has sheltered housing and Cork's Methodist Centre, No 6 aka Hogmanay is west facing, with the side garden to the south it could take a far more dramatic and sizeable extension than almost any of its neighbours.

40 Lake Lawn site Barry Auctioneers €250,000
40 Lake Lawn site Barry Auctioneers €250,000

MEANWHILE: the same agent with Barry Auctioneers has a  ready-to-build site at nearby Lake Lawn, which she guides at €250,000

The site at 40 Lake Lawn, Douglas is 0.08 of an acre, and has full planning for a 2,040 sq ft four-bed home. Like its Ardfallon counterpart, it's set at the end of a cul de sac in the same general Ballinlough/Douglas hinterland.

Garden site at 40 Lake Lawn has FPP for a detached 2,040 sq ft four-bed new home
Garden site at 40 Lake Lawn has FPP for a detached 2,040 sq ft four-bed new home

 

VERDICT: Extend? Second house on the side? The €465k guide on Hogmany/6 Ardfallen   reflects the extra potential here for those willing and able to take on a build project and settle in for decades more New Years to come.

More in this section

A house with character and style in boho St Lukes is a terrific first time buy A house with character and style in boho St Lukes is a terrific first time buy
Cork home for €320,000 is a cinema lover's paradise Cork home for €320,000 is a cinema lover's paradise
You could build a second home on the land that comes with this charming Shanakiel house You could build a second home on the land that comes with this charming Shanakiel house
Semi-d and site options in Cork's Ballinlough/Douglas 'burbs in €250k/€465k range

Cork's Lee Road 'rose' may be swiftly plucked for well over €425k launch price

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices