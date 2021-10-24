Semi-d and site options in Cork's Ballinlough/Douglas 'burbs in €250k/€465k range

CLOSE to its 70th birthday, the Cork suburban home on a cracking large site called Hogmanay, after the Scottish celebration of New Year's Eve, is itself facing into a whole new life chapter.

Dated but promising interior at Hogmanay

Freshly up for sale, but old and dated, the three-bed semi-d is at 6 Ardfallen, at the very end of a cul-de-sac among the grid of mid 1900s estates in Cork's Ballinlough/Douglas suburban hinterland crossover.

Dated to 1951 by estate agent Gretchen Kelleher of Barry Auctioneers, Hogmanay has already been extended to the back at ground level, but that was years ago, and weighs in at just over 1,400 sq ft.

But, its the extra wide site (second house potential?), and end of cul-de-sac location in a superbly-serviced setting with schools and supports, that's going to drive the interest in this do-er up, and the agent admits the F-BER home now need a full makeover in any case.

Ms Kelleher guides at €465,000, which is well ahead of what other three-bed semis in the adjoining estates typically sell for, but that's down to Hogmanay's site size and scope.

It's set by a pedestrian access point to the Ardfallen Centre which has sheltered housing and Cork's Methodist Centre, No 6 aka Hogmanay is west facing, with the side garden to the south it could take a far more dramatic and sizeable extension than almost any of its neighbours.

40 Lake Lawn site Barry Auctioneers €250,000

MEANWHILE: the same agent with Barry Auctioneers has a ready-to-build site at nearby Lake Lawn, which she guides at €250,000

The site at 40 Lake Lawn, Douglas is 0.08 of an acre, and has full planning for a 2,040 sq ft four-bed home. Like its Ardfallon counterpart, it's set at the end of a cul de sac in the same general Ballinlough/Douglas hinterland.

Garden site at 40 Lake Lawn has FPP for a detached 2,040 sq ft four-bed new home

VERDICT: Extend? Second house on the side? The €465k guide on Hogmany/6 Ardfallen reflects the extra potential here for those willing and able to take on a build project and settle in for decades more New Years to come.