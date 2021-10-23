Lee Road 'rose' may be swiftly plucked for well over €425k launch price

LAST in a sloping, south-facing row of varying period homes overlooking Cork’s River Lee is 1 Rose Hill, otherwise knows at Bun an Chnoic, the ‘bottom of the hill.’

Holy cow. Changing times at Lee Road's Rose Hill, seen in this century old B&W image

Dating to the 1890s and thus late Victorian in both chronology and style, No 1’s just west of the city’s Wellington Bridge by the start of the Lee Road. It last changed hands in 2006, after which it got a pretty full makeover by its buyers, who fell as much for the location and views as for the house itself.

Kitchen was among the many elements upgraded in 2006

Funnily enough, and entirely coincidentally, No 1 Rose Hill comes to market this month with estate agent Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston just weeks after the similar era home at the terrace’s top, far end called Rose Hill House also hit the Cork city market.

Hot spot: Gone over its €895,000 AMV is Rose Hill House, above Wellington Bridge. This six-bed home has 3,200 sq ft, twice the size of No 1 Rose Hill

But, by way of contrast, they are different propositions: even though they share the same location and setting and views, there’s little chance of a crossover in viewers, bidders and buyers: they are different, by a factor of two.

Initially priced at €425,000 by Ms Roe, but already under a much higher offer, No 1 Rose Hill is a three-bed end-terrace home with 1,580 sq ft, whilst the more elevated Rose Hill House is double the floor area, at 3,200 sq ft, has six bedrooms and was launched at twice the price too of No 1, €895,000 (by Savills) and is itself under offer, also over the asking price.

Period features retained

Given the immediate market response to No 1, can Casey & Kingston now expect bidding up to and much over the €500k mark here?

Warm glow from southerly aspect

Some 17 appointments were booked in for the week just ending though the early pace may be tempered by bullish early bids.

Inquiries to date are from traders up, and relocaters to Cork from Dublin, the UK and further afield, and also possibly entering the fray may be better-paid first time buyers at the likes of Apple up the hill beyond Shanakiel at Hollyhill. All will be encouraged by the fact extensive renovation works have been done (in both No 1 and Rose Hill House) by current owners.

Here, having taken on a home that had been decades in the previous family’s ownership through several generations, updated No 1 now has Cat 5 cabling, double glazed sash windows, has been rewired and replumbed, gas central heating, and new bathrooms.

Upgraded bathroom

C&K auctioneer Jennifer Roe says period features such as ceiling plasterwork, floors and fireplaces have been kept, but more modern day comforts have been added too. The owners ruefully recall the thickness of the old stone walls (two and a half fee thick), but the engagement is behind them now, with family reared and moves subsequently made to the US. “We loved the south-facing aspect looking over the river - herons and otters were regularly spotted,” they say of their Lee Road Cork home. “When sitting outside the house, it felt like we were in the country side although were within walking distance of the city.

Being within walking distance to UCC and to Pres were big pluses as we had a child educated in both,” they add, and also list proximity to Fitzgeralds Park, the Lee Fields, and amenities like Sunday’s Well Tennis Club, with walking route options to the city either on the flat via Western Road, or ‘up and over’ via Sunday’s Well and the North Mall.

The small handful of Victorian homes at cul-de-sac Rose Hill all vary in size and character, and all revel in the sunny aspect, river views and city proximity. No 1 has a stepped access, and most of its outdoors space to the front, with shared residents' parking available along the hill.

Bun an Chnoic/No 1’s selling agent Ms Roe also sold the larger No 3 Rose Hill, back in 2015 for a price of €575,000 according to the Price Register.

VERDICT: Great setting, aspect and views and the fact this period home has had major work done will spare new owners the hassles of immediate upgrades at a time of builder shortages and rocketing materials costs.