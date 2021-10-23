Lee Road 'rose' may be swiftly plucked for well over €425k launch price

|
Lee Road, Cork City
|
€425,000 (under much higher early offer)
|
Size
|
148 sq m (1,584 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E2
Dating to the 1890s and thus late Victorian in both chronology and style, No 1’s just west of the city’s Wellington Bridge by the start of the Lee Road. It last changed hands in 2006, after which it got a pretty full makeover by its buyers, who fell as much for the location and views as for the house itself.
But, by way of contrast, they are different propositions: even though they share the same location and setting and views, there’s little chance of a crossover in viewers, bidders and buyers: they are different, by a factor of two.
Given the immediate market response to No 1, can Casey & Kingston now expect bidding up to and much over the €500k mark here?
Some 17 appointments were booked in for the week just ending though the early pace may be tempered by bullish early bids.
C&K auctioneer Jennifer Roe says period features such as ceiling plasterwork, floors and fireplaces have been kept, but more modern day comforts have been added too. The owners ruefully recall the thickness of the old stone walls (two and a half fee thick), but the engagement is behind them now, with family reared and moves subsequently made to the US. “We loved the south-facing aspect looking over the river - herons and otters were regularly spotted,” they say of their Lee Road Cork home. “When sitting outside the house, it felt like we were in the country side although were within walking distance of the city.