Model home rebuild at €1.45m Model Farm Road home

|
Model Farm Road, Cork City
|
€1.45 million
|
Size
|
297 sq m (3,200 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C2
Set just off the Model Farm Road and Highfield Lawn, by Convent Avenue and the pedestrian link Laurel Bank, Ardbeg is a late arrival into a long-established western suburban setting: it was built as a replacement of an older, early 1900s dwelling just back about two decades ago.
The couple that bought here then had viewed the original Ardbeg, a solid detached home, when they were on the hunt for a family home 20 years back.
And, while the original was grand, and could have been worked with, they felt they’d be adapting and comprising and chasing, and came to the decision they’d be better off to knock, clear the slates, and build from scratch, bigger and better and to just the way they wanted.
You sort of notice it first off the moment you cross either of the two main entrance thresholds. The porch entrance is floored in salvaged, old red and black quarry tiles, while the more formal front entrance has super-thick old sandstone flagstones both inside and outside, rescued after a refurb job at St James’s Square in London’s Westminster.
It comes from one or all of the three open fires, in quality old chimneypieces, including one in the double height hall.
They are comfortably fed with a large supply of logs kept dry in one of the property’s several outbuildings, almost farm house cluster style, yet utterly practical for a raft of C21st family needs and wants.
That lovely, affirming and almost aromatherapy scent of smoking embers is redolent perhaps of a visit to a country inn or hotel: think arriving at the likes of a Blue Book rustic hideaway, or the Park Hotel in Kenmare, if you have the wherewithal.
You’ll need some funds at least to afford to have this waft at home, and be in a relatively well-heeled property-buying price bracket, as it’s set on its market arrival at €1.45 million by estate agents Sheila O’Flynn and Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald.
Going back to the start of their last home project, once they had made the decision to knock and replace the ‘old’ Ardbeg, they went on a salvage scour, sourcing masses of materials from the former and highly respected Cork company Goodwoods, headed by the late Tadhg and Cathy Mullane, as well as from James (Jim) O’Driscoll of the family-run Noble Antiques Fireplaces and accessories in Cork, and they speak so highly of both.
Items they sourced include the likes of the aforementioned stone fireplaces, tiles, select quality timbers, 2.5” thick flagstone floors, internal doors, ironmongery, even an old fashioned bell in the kitchen that works with a thin cable ‘pull’ from the porch door… the builder must have loved being asked to do that detail.
Another non-standard task for the builder was being asked to splay back the window reveals as you’d see in an older era house to facilitate window shutters: there are no shutters here, but the angle does reveal the depth of the walls in the super-solid construction, done block-on-flat on the inner leaf: this is a house that isn’t going anywhere in a hurry construction-wise, and hardly likely to be ever knocked and replaced, as its Ardbeg Mark l predecessor so ignominiously was.
Windows, the porch/sun room framed (with finials) and the suite of double doors across the south-facing rear elevation are painted hardwood, traditional black on the outside, white or plain internally and were done by Northern Ireland family owned firm and renovation/conservation window specialists DASK.
More than slumped is the kitchen’s feature island unit, a very large and well-used butchers’ block, moveable in the midst of modern units and facing a large Lancanche range cooker, indicative that this is a house well used to throwing and hosting parties. It’s only slightly unsettling, given all the evidence of chopping and cleavers and constant scrubbing that this enormous block has seen, to acknowledge that one of the couple is a medical specialist, with decades of experience of being in operating theatres… saving lives in this instance, thankfully.
But, happily, hospitable, hale
Helping too to settle this rebuild into its older grounds is the way the planting on the five-bay southern façade with its three sets of hardwood French doors has taken off, including an autumnly-splendid Virginia creeper, and a Wisteria.
The kitchen itself isn’t huge, but is triple aspect and bright, with a feature low, chunky and painted render low divide giving almost a Grecian touch as the kitchen segues its way to the adjacent dining room. From there, one slender set of French doors leads to the hall, and another set of bi-folding doors opens to a mid-core living room, with fireplace at the inner wall, and with double doors to the south facing patio on the other.
There’s a further, third reception, a large double aspect drawing room, at the home’s far corner; it too has double doors for patio access, and has a fireplace.
Off the flagstone-floored hall area is a guest WC, and in a far corner is a family room/den/study/media room, with recessed/understairs storage space for games and/or other storage and this is the only part of the house deliberately left without underfloor heating so that it can be used for storing wine, or foodstuffs.
Those grounds are more to the south than to the road/north, and there’s a private pedestrian access to the Model Farm Road, and a second, main vehicle entrance off Laurel Bank which is largely pedestrian only, as it’s not a through-road.
It’s reached in through electric access gates off the quite Laurel Bank Lane shared by three or four detached houses off Convent Lane and Highfield Lawn, and the original Laurel Bank House lands were, back nearly 100 years ago, a pig farm of which not a vestige remains.
A new family in occupation here will have fun times exploring and finding the mature grounds’ hidden corners, and wending its paths. The thoughtful layout includes a secure area for bin storage, recycling and/or pets, while for summer evenings, after the sun goes down of the rear terrace, there’s a roofed, sweet corner seating spot with vented cast iron stove, with scented climbers and clematis in abundance in the bowers and garden niches.