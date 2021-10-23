Model home rebuild at €1.45m Model Farm Road home





THERE’S more than a touch of the Victorian country home, and laid-back lifestyle, at Ardbeg — but this suburban Cork home, bedded down by lots of quality architectural salvage, is modern-day city family living personified.

Ardbeg's setting is at the city end of the Model Farm Road

Set just off the Model Farm Road and Highfield Lawn, by Convent Avenue and the pedestrian link Laurel Bank, Ardbeg is a late arrival into a long-established western suburban setting: it was built as a replacement of an older, early 1900s dwelling just back about two decades ago.

The couple that bought here then had viewed the original Ardbeg, a solid detached home, when they were on the hunt for a family home 20 years back.

Hall is the hearth of the home, with very old stone fireplace, smoky scent and curved staircase

And, while the original was grand, and could have been worked with, they felt they’d be adapting and comprising and chasing, and came to the decision they’d be better off to knock, clear the slates, and build from scratch, bigger and better and to just the way they wanted.

So they did. But, they didn’t just build ‘any new house’: they sort of built ‘any old house’ once more, with a patina of age in the comfortable, H-shaped new-build guaranteed by the amount of older, quality materials they integrated into its construction, inside and outside, and its deft and almost timeless design touches.

Formal entrance, with the architectural salvage Gothic style front door, once associated with the subsequently fire-destroyed Vernon Mount House

You sort of notice it first off the moment you cross either of the two main entrance thresholds. The porch entrance is floored in salvaged, old red and black quarry tiles, while the more formal front entrance has super-thick old sandstone flagstones both inside and outside, rescued after a refurb job at St James’s Square in London’s Westminster.

Apart from the heft of these underfoot rescued and repurposed floor finishes, you sort of smell the scent of older days too, as soon as you arrive, gratis of the gentle waft of woodsmoke.

Interconnected reception rooms

It comes from one or all of the three open fires, in quality old chimneypieces, including one in the double height hall.

They are comfortably fed with a large supply of logs kept dry in one of the property’s several outbuildings, almost farm house cluster style, yet utterly practical for a raft of C21st family needs and wants.

(Note to others: the open wood fires are entirely optional, or can be kept for decorative purposes, posed with candles or infilled with stoves, as Ardbeg in any case has gas-fired underfloor heating at both ground and first floor levels.)

Happy landings

That lovely, affirming and almost aromatherapy scent of smoking embers is redolent perhaps of a visit to a country inn or hotel: think arriving at the likes of a Blue Book rustic hideaway, or the Park Hotel in Kenmare, if you have the wherewithal.

Dining connects to kitchen on one side, a living room on the other, and has French door to a patio

You’ll need some funds at least to afford to have this waft at home, and be in a relatively well-heeled property-buying price bracket, as it’s set on its market arrival at €1.45 million by estate agents Sheila O’Flynn and Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald.

Its vendors are now trading down, and have bought a small property they’ll get to work on when Ardbeg is sold. They say the look of what they’ll do there will be dictated almost organically by what windows they’ll pick and what bits they’ll integrate into the bungalow, also in an older city inner-suburban setting.

Den

Going back to the start of their last home project, once they had made the decision to knock and replace the ‘old’ Ardbeg, they went on a salvage scour, sourcing masses of materials from the former and highly respected Cork company Goodwoods, headed by the late Tadhg and Cathy Mullane, as well as from James (Jim) O’Driscoll of the family-run Noble Antiques Fireplaces and accessories in Cork, and they speak so highly of both.

Kitchen

Items they sourced include the likes of the aforementioned stone fireplaces, tiles, select quality timbers, 2.5” thick flagstone floors, internal doors, ironmongery, even an old fashioned bell in the kitchen that works with a thin cable ‘pull’ from the porch door… the builder must have loved being asked to do that detail.

Another non-standard task for the builder was being asked to splay back the window reveals as you’d see in an older era house to facilitate window shutters: there are no shutters here, but the angle does reveal the depth of the walls in the super-solid construction, done block-on-flat on the inner leaf: this is a house that isn’t going anywhere in a hurry construction-wise, and hardly likely to be ever knocked and replaced, as its Ardbeg Mark l predecessor so ignominiously was.

Windows, the porch/sun room framed (with finials) and the suite of double doors across the south-facing rear elevation are painted hardwood, traditional black on the outside, white or plain internally and were done by Northern Ireland family owned firm and renovation/conservation window specialists DASK.

Special mention goes to the house’s solidly hewn and Gothic-style fluted front door, impressively sturdy, painted black with old/original lock and said to have come from Vernon Mount House in Cork by whatever circuitous route. Ironically, if that provenance is the case, it’s possibly the only bit of timber/joinery from that late C18th house left intact, as Vernon Mount was, scandalously, gutted by fire in 2016 after being let lie idle and at risk.

Notable too are some sets of internal glazed, double doors, salvage which made its way to Cork and to Goodwoods’ yard from France, with typical continental vertical locking mechanisms, along with several examples of old, slumped glass in a number of the panes.

Large butchers's block serves as a kitchen island. Cooker is a large Lacanche range

More than slumped is the kitchen’s feature island unit, a very large and well-used butchers’ block, moveable in the midst of modern units and facing a large Lancanche range cooker, indicative that this is a house well used to throwing and hosting parties. It’s only slightly unsettling, given all the evidence of chopping and cleavers and constant scrubbing that this enormous block has seen, to acknowledge that one of the couple is a medical specialist, with decades of experience of being in operating theatres… saving lives in this instance, thankfully.

Sheltered bower

But, happily, hospitable, hale

and hearty Ardbeg isn’t all old and worn, though, no way. It’s just that it very cleverly gives the impression of having itself been around the block, so to speak, with surrounding mature gardens showing a far longer planting pedigree than this mere 20-year old stripling might be entitled to, including tall hardwoods, eucalyptus and settled shrubs, all on a very uncommon 0.37 of an acre of private grounds.

Good to grow

Helping too to settle this rebuild into its older grounds is the way the planting on the five-bay southern façade with its three sets of hardwood French doors has taken off, including an autumnly-splendid Virginia creeper, and a Wisteria.

Bathrooms and sanitary ware are fresh, with some marble used in floors thoughout, and the kitchen’s a modern classic, made in solid-in frame units by Cork master craftspeople at Linehan Design, painted, and topped with solid timber also.

Kitchen is triple aspect

The kitchen itself isn’t huge, but is triple aspect and bright, with a feature low, chunky and painted render low divide giving almost a Grecian touch as the kitchen segues its way to the adjacent dining room. From there, one slender set of French doors leads to the hall, and another set of bi-folding doors opens to a mid-core living room, with fireplace at the inner wall, and with double doors to the south facing patio on the other.

Three sets of French doors open to the south facing terrace/patio

There’s a further, third reception, a large double aspect drawing room, at the home’s far corner; it too has double doors for patio access, and has a fireplace.

Those three rooms with their easy indoor/outdoor links to the terrace patio are bright and both family and entertainment-friendly, and then, on the more northerly ‘half’ are the feature hall, double height with its very old, almost castle-like stone fireplace, part-mezzanine/landing above with well-crafted and curing staircase linking the levels, and that great Gothic front door from Vernon Mount house.

Hall

Off the flagstone-floored hall area is a guest WC, and in a far corner is a family room/den/study/media room, with recessed/understairs storage space for games and/or other storage and this is the only part of the house deliberately left without underfloor heating so that it can be used for storing wine, or foodstuffs.

There’s also a pantry off the kitchen, separate to a laundry room/utility, which gets its bedrooms’ linen handily dropped done to it by an integrated laundry chute, a super handy device. Every home should have one, plus some invention to press the freshly laundered sheets, and duvet covers and pillow cases and then, presto! magic them back upstairs and onto beds once more.

Upstairs are five bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the main bedroom large, with a triple aspect and has a feature small Juliette balcony overlooking the rear garden and seating terrace. There’s a large integrated storage area/wardrobe with wide, almost barn-like double door, and the bedroom adjoins a bathroom with marble-floored shower section, which it shares with bedroom no 5 at one end of the landing.

Sherry Fitz suggest these two rooms, plus their bathrooms, could also be a main suite just by closing a door to the landing and using bed 5 as a dressing room if new occupants so wish.

Then, across the landing are three further double bedrooms, with a mix of stand-alone storage and built-ins, with a family bathroom with bath serving this trio of rooms, as the owners weren’t and aren’t overly enamored with en suites.

Ardbeg’s overall condition is immaculate, inside and outside, and auctioneer Sheila O’Flynn who had first viewings within recent days observes that “it offers the charms and comfort of a period style home with warmth and character throughout. Its accommodation is light-filled, as most of the rooms are south-facing, maximising the sunlight and overlooking the private gardens.”

Garden shed and herb and veg patch

Those grounds are more to the south than to the road/north, and there’s a private pedestrian access to the Model Farm Road, and a second, main vehicle entrance off Laurel Bank which is largely pedestrian only, as it’s not a through-road.

Side/sun room entrance seen from storage shed/garage end of the large site

It’s reached in through electric access gates off the quite Laurel Bank Lane shared by three or four detached houses off Convent Lane and Highfield Lawn, and the original Laurel Bank House lands were, back nearly 100 years ago, a pig farm of which not a vestige remains.

Ardbeg’s private grounds help give it a country house feel, with plenty of parking for a clutch of cars by the part-open garage/log store, and also has a glass house, screened vegetable and herb garden with raised beds, and a further, den-like garden store room/potting shed with lock-up wine store, adaptable to many other uses.

A new family in occupation here will have fun times exploring and finding the mature grounds’ hidden corners, and wending its paths. The thoughtful layout includes a secure area for bin storage, recycling and/or pets, while for summer evenings, after the sun goes down of the rear terrace, there’s a roofed, sweet corner seating spot with vented cast iron stove, with scented climbers and clematis in abundance in the bowers and garden niches.

And, all of this country setting and period home feel is within a walk of four schools, two third level institutions (UCC and MTU, almost equidistant), café/bar by the Rendezvous almost directly across the Model Farm Road, plus shopping centre, walks and major hospitals, with the CUH campus’s rear access point just half a kilometer to the south.

VERDICT: Made look older than it’s real age, Ardbeg in just about every way is better than new. It’s likely to be the top seller in Cork’s western suburbs this year...