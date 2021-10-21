House of the Week is a class act in Montenotte 

ST Christopher is a star turn within a neat residential enclave on the hills above St Lukes, where a road, a walk, a drive and an avenue bear his name.

For weary travellers in search of somewhere to hang their hat, 14 St Christopher’s Walk is a walk-in option.

A three-bed semi built in 1935, it’s had a thorough makeover by its current owners, who are coast-bound, now that remote working is a permanent option for them.

14 St Christopher's Walk, Montenotte

“We bought it in the summer of 2013 and the only things in the kitchen were a free-standing gas cooker, a sink and a shelf. Not even a cupboard. It was as old school as it could possibly be,” says the current owner.

They were not put off. As the woman of the house was from nearby Gardiner’s Hill, she knew it was in a good, solid, mature neighbourhood and that was key for them.

“We did due diligence, visiting by day and by night and it was a lovely, quiet neighbourhood and No 14 was in a cul-de-sac. What’s more, it’s just 20 minutes from the city centre,” the owner says.

They set about doing up the house, a well-established pattern for newer generations buying into St Christopher’s. While the houses have great basics and some nice original features - terrazzo flooring, picture rails, high ceilings, fireplaces, front and rear gardens - the unmodified versions have galley kitchens and no ensuites or utility rooms.

Recent appearances in Property of homes in St Christopher’s show upgrades, extensions, internal walls being knocked, gardens overhauled, and general all round sound improvements, reflected in rising prices. In March, No 9 St Christopher’s Walk sold for €430,000. It had been updated, and its garage converted, and it comes in at much the same size as No 14 - 1300 sq ft.

No 14 comes to market with a guide price of €425,000 and it has had a sizeable extension as well as extensive upgrades. Its owners did a full renovation when they bought in 2013 - rewiring, replumbing, drylining, some plastering, extending.

“We pushed it 3m out at the back and we broke down the wall between the kitchen and the back reception room. As soon as we looked at it, we could see it was the obvious thing to do, And we put in plenty of glass to let in the sunlight,” the owner says.

The glass includes three velux windows and French doors to the garden. The space is utterly transformed from a narrow, impractical galley, to a bright, open-plan, kitchen/dining/lounge area, with an island/breakfast bar, separate dining, a lounge area with TV and multi-fuel insert stove.

The front of house reception room remains with its lovely box bay window and tall fireplace surround.

The hall is white and bright, with terrazzo floor, inside a welcoming yellow front door.

Upstairs, there are three fresh, modern bedrooms and a main bathroom and there’s a WC downstairs.

Outside, the rear garden’s been professionally done.

“We did the garden in 2016 and that changed our lives really. We did a huge amount, fencing all along the walls, making it really private and sheltered.

“We put in a wall seat and a patio and a brick BBQ, even a pizza oven. It’s been a fantastic asset for us during the pandemic,” the owner says.

He’s also delighted with the improvements to No 14’s energy rating - it was a D2 when they bought it seven years ago for €207,500, now it’s a C1, thanks to drylining and insulation and a decision to block up upstairs’ fireplaces.

Back outdoors, a steeltech shed was added. The owner was actively considering turning it into a home office - until the opportunity to continue working remotely surfaced. A move to East Cork is on the cards.

They’ll miss St Christopher’s and the convenience that goes with it - an eight minute downhill stroll to St Lukes, near a brand new Gaelscoil and a GAA club.

Selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties envisages very strong interest given the quality and convenience of No 14.

VERDICT: Full marks on the checklist tick-box