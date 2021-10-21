Restored Georgian elegance in Limerick for €775,000

|
South Circular Road, Limerick
€775,000
Size
240 sq m ( 2,585 sq ft)
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
BER
B2
Myrtleville at Victoria Terrace on South Circular Road in Limerick has the appearance of an elegant Georgian home that has been brought gently into the 21st century.
Doing a little digging into the property’s past, the owners didn’t find out much but did discover that in the 1960s, Myrtleville had been the family home of John Breen who wrote the play Alone it Stands about Munster Rugby’s legendary defeat of the All Blacks.
The basement floor has been turned into a spacious kitchen/ dining/ living space with white high gloss units, quartz worktops, an AGA as well as a concealed workstation and an area for watching TV. Across the hallway, there’s a guest WC and a utility room.