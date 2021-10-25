Starter Homes: Haven near Castletownshend paints a pretty picture

Castletownshend, West Cork €235,000

A relocating couple with thoughts of escaping the city and finding a new life in West Cork could very easily fall in love with this pretty blue and white bungalow in Castletownshend.

The 1970s-built property is owned by an artist who added blue window shutters and decorated the interior artistically and colourfully, covering the walls with painting and prints.

With 1,400 sq ft of accommodation, it’s spacious as well as pretty — but the icing on the cake for a couple with dreams of living the good life in West Cork could be the third of an acre site with a greenhouse full of tomato plants, a polytunnel and a garden full of plants. There’s also a log cabin/art studio which is perfect for a home office.

Seán Carmody of Charles McCarthy auctioneers says the bungalow has an F BER rating and needs work but is very attractive to the types of buyers who have been house hunting in West Cork lately.

“ It has a lot of charm and character and is located only a short distance from the beautiful woods at Rineen and the inner reaches of Castlehaven harbour.” Inside the colourfully decorated property, there’s a dining room with blue wainscoting, a kitchen with blue and white units, a sitting room, a utility room, a bathroom and a bathroom. It also has three bedrooms and a conservatory full of pot plants.

Guiding at €235,000, it’s located at Glenbrook, 1 km from Castletownshend village.

VERDICT: Quirky, charming and affordable.

Wilton, Cork, €285,000

LARGER than the average three-bed semi, No 52 The Avenue, Garrane Darra, Wilton, is a three-bed duplex that shows all the signs of being a comfortable, well-cared for family home.

You can guess that it’s owner-occupied because of the baby photos on the wall of the dining room and from the fact that this room doubles as a colourful playroom.

Seeking offers of €285,000, auctioneer Jeremy Murphy says that with its 1,400sq ft of living space, this is as spacious a three-bed property as you are likely to find in the city.

“It’s been upgraded and redecorated by its owners and is in turnkey condition,” he says, adding that its size and its location — within easy reach of Wilton Shopping Centre and the South Link Road — are also strong selling points.

Accommodation includes a living room which has a timber fireplace as well a kitchen with contemporary units and an archway opening into the dining room/ playroom with doors opening on to a south-facing balcony.

The lower level has a guest WC while the upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite. No 52 is one of a small number of large three-bed duplexes in the apartment complex which has communal gardens in the centre. It’s located around 2.5 km from Wilton Shopping Centre.

The Price Property Register shows the property selling for €265,000 in 2017 — above its €230,000 guide price.

Recent sales of three-bed duplexes in The Avenue include that of No 64 which went for €282,000 In May and No 34 which fetched €297,000 a year ago.

VERDICT: All kinds of buyers might want a duplex with this amount of space.

Douglas, Cork €230,000

You don’t often see properties in the Maryborough Woods development in Douglas with a guide price as low as €230,000.

It thus seems likely that James G Coughlan auctioneers will attract a flood of first-time buyers who want to come look at this one at 68 Welwyn Road. Offering 750 sq ft of living space, It’s a modern two bed ground floor apartment built in the early 2000s.

“It has attractive open plan living space and is in excellent condition,” says auctioneer Jim Coughlan. noting that it’s ideally located within minutes’ drive from Douglas. Accommodation includes living /dining room, tiled kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Highly affordable for Douglas

St Finbarr’s Road, Cork €190,000

You could probably walk from No 51 St Finbarr’s Road to UCC in a little over five minutes and stroll into town in less than 15. According to Anthony Quinlan of Behan Irwin & Gosling, location is the key selling point for the 635 sq ft mid terrace property which is affordably priced at €190,000.

Accommodation includes two small living rooms, a kitchen and bathroom as well as two bedrooms upstairs. Outside, it has a surprisingly long back garden.

VERDICT: Looks ideal for student accommodation.