How to keep costs down when building your own home

Hi Orla, many thanks for your question. Are self builds always expensive? I suppose this comes down to what you mean by expensive.
Building in Ireland is generally quite expensive in any event as there is a labour shortage. This has existed since the last recession when many builders have left the industry and there hasn’t been a significant influx of foreign labour to take their place.
In addition there is of course the recent materials cost inflation issue as a result of supply chain interruption post lockdowns but there are tentative signs that this is beginning to abbate.
So you are looking to build a three-bed house. Three-bed one-off houses typically range from say 1,600ft² to 1,800ft². The less square foot you are building the less labour and materials you will use therefore the building will likely cost less but the important thing to keep in mind here is that as a building gets bigger you get economies of scale as there are greater quantities and you may be able to strike a better deal with contractors or suppliers in this instance.
The third aspect to be aware of in terms of budgeting is of course client spend: How much would you spend on a kitchen, is it €10k or €25k? How many bathrooms are you fitting? (bathrooms are the highest cost per square foot room in your house due to the cost of tiles, bathroom ware, detailed plumbing, electrics and ventilation). What type of windows are you fitting? Double- or triple-glazed, are the frames aluminium, timber, or aluclad? What type of stairs are you fitting? Has it timber spindles or glass? Is it curved or straight?
- Civil engineer, Kieran McCarthy, is founder and design and build director with KMC Homes. He is a co-presenter of the RTÉ show Cheap Irish Houses.