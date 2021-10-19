Limerick Property Focus: Supply of second-hand properties improving

A variety of buyers are expected to show up for viewings at 92 Log Na gCapall on the South Circular Road.
“Because the area is such a sought-after location, this will attract first-time buyers as well as trade-up buyers and some downsizers,” says Brenda Mulcahy of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick, quoting a guide of €390,000 for the 2006-built, four-bed semi.
Offering over 1,800 sq ft of living space it’s significantly larger than the type of properties that young buyers or downsizers typically look at or buy but Ms Mulcahy says opportunities to buy in this location are rare. “This is a wonderful family home which is tastefully decorated, exceptionally spacious and very well maintained.”
: A well-located home with a high BER.
The demand for three-bed semis like 39 Silverbrook, Mill Road, Cobally is high in Limerick city but the supply is very low.
That’s according to Gillian Dunne of DNG Cusack Dunne who is quoting a guide of €245,000 for the 1980s built house which has almost 1,140 sq ft of living space.
“Within 24 hours of advertising it online we had booked viewings with seven people,” says Ms Dunne.
Describing the house as tastefully decorated and well finished with maple flooring in the main living areas, she says it’s in walk-in condition.” “It’s in a quiet leafy estate in a small cul de sac setting and is close to river walks, national and secondary schools and local shops.”
: Busy viewings are expected.
The spacious detached four-bed houses at Revington Gardens on North Circular Road seem to be some of the only new homes currently available in Limerick city.
Priced at €625,000, they are part of a 13 house development launched earlier this year which is being sold by joint agents Rooney auctioneers and Hickey O’Donoghue auctioneers.
Peter Kearney of Rooneys says that six have now been booked and that seven are still available. Much of the interest has come from people with young families and professional couples up as well as buyers returning from abroad, he adds.
“One of the six was booked by a returning ex-pat and we currently have interest from buyers in America.”
: New houses haven’t been built on the North Circular Road in quite some time.
The owners of 54 Cragaun, Father Russell Road in Dooradoyle have put a huge amount of effort into upgrading and redecorating their three/four bed semi-detached home.
“It’s stylish and contemporary as well as very spacious with a converted attic in addition to a garage conversion,” says Declan Barry of O’Connor Murphy auctioneers, explaining that the owners sacrificed an upstairs bedroom to create a walk-in wardrobe and put in a ground floor playroom that could be a fourth bedroom.
Seeking offers of €325,000 Mr Barry says it’s a wonderful trade-up property which could appeal to doctors working in nearby hospitals.
: The type of spacious, modern comfortable home that trade-up buyers look for.