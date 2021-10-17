Smart-priced penthouse at Harty's Quay with quality estuarine views

THIS apartment featured in Property in 2006, before the housing market hit the skids, and it was guiding at the time for €475,000.

Now No 16 The Moorings, a Harty’s Quay penthouse, is back at a more affordable price, with Seán McCarthy of ERA Downey McCarthy guiding at €350,000.

It comes with all the pluses of its first outing - the cachet of a Rochestown address, a unique waterside location on the southern shore of Lough Mahon, an enclosed balcony/patio area, a 5m high living room ceiling, lots of glazing, great light and super views.

It’s a good size too, at 908 sq ft.

Mr McCarthy says the two-bed is “one of handful of penthouses” at the development and would suit someone trading down, looking for convenient living, or given the price, a first time buyer, or an investor, as it has been owner occupied and is not therefore subject to a rent cap. It’s “handy to everywhere” he says, including the Blackrock to Passage Greenway that runs right by it, and to Cork city centre, a 15 minute drive away, while Douglas Village is just five minutes.

Cinnamon Cottage delicacies are across the road.

Management fees are €2,350pa. The rental potential for an investor is €1,900 per month, Mr McCarthy says.

VERDICT: Much better price this time around for a very smart penthouse in a gorgeous estuary setting.