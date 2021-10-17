Smart-priced penthouse at Harty's Quay with quality estuarine views

No 16 The Moorings has a high spec finish
Smart-priced penthouse at Harty's Quay with quality estuarine views

16 The Moorings, Harty's Quay

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan


Rochestown, Cork 

€350,000

Size

84 sq m/908 sq ft

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

C2

THIS apartment featured in Property in 2006, before the housing market hit the skids, and it was guiding at the time for €475,000.

Now No 16 The Moorings, a Harty’s Quay penthouse, is back at a more affordable price, with Seán McCarthy of ERA Downey McCarthy guiding at €350,000.

It comes with all the pluses of its first outing - the cachet of a Rochestown address, a unique waterside location on the southern shore of Lough Mahon, an enclosed balcony/patio area, a 5m high living room ceiling, lots of glazing, great light and super views.

y
y

It’s a good size too, at 908 sq ft.

Mr McCarthy says the two-bed is “one of handful of penthouses” at the development and would suit someone trading down, looking for convenient living, or given the price, a first time buyer, or an investor, as it has been owner occupied and is not therefore subject to a rent cap. It’s “handy to everywhere” he says, including the Blackrock to Passage Greenway that runs right by it, and to Cork city centre, a 15 minute drive away, while Douglas Village is just five minutes.

 

Cinnamon Cottage delicacies are across the road.

Management fees are €2,350pa. The rental potential for an investor is €1,900 per month, Mr McCarthy says.

VERDICT: Much better price this time around for a very smart penthouse in a gorgeous estuary setting.

More in this section

Japanese Fusion house that featured in TV series is for sale in Glengarriff Japanese Fusion house that featured in TV series is for sale in Glengarriff
Four-bed detached in Douglas has house hunters queuing up Four-bed detached in Douglas has house hunters queuing up
House of the Week: Three-storey country home near stunning Nohoval Cove for €425,000 House of the Week: Three-storey country home near stunning Nohoval Cove for €425,000
Smart-priced penthouse at Harty's Quay with quality estuarine views

House-hunters are queuing to view this American-style Kinsale home 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices