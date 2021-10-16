Kitchen extension and attic conversion upgrade Douglas home

No 39 The Lawn, Westgrove, is just a short stroll from Douglas village
Kitchen extension and attic conversion upgrade Douglas home

39 The Lawn Westgrove

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 17:04
Catherine Shanahan

Douglas, Cork city

€355,000

Size

165 sq m (1776 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

 “A lot more house than your average three-bed” is how selling agent Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates pitches this extended Douglas home at No 39, The Lawn, Westgrove.

It gained a nice bit of ground when its current owners pushed its rear outwards and upwards, adding substantially to the kitchen and two overhead bedrooms.

Still more ground was gained through an attic conversion and upshot is “a remodelled home” says Mr Murphy.

He’s guiding at €355,000, a good price for a house just shy of 1800 sq ft in the Douglas area.

No 39, a semi-d, is proving really popular Mr Murphy says. It was €5,000 above asking price within days of going to market.

For your money, you will get a very stylish kitchen diner,  a fine bright room thanks to four Velux windows and plenty of additional glazing, including a door with glass panel that opens onto the rear garden.

In addition to the kitchen diner, there’s both a lounge (with fireplace and stove) and a living room, and also a utility and WC.

There are three bedrooms overhead, and the main bedroom has both an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe. The converted attic creates more options - perhaps a home office?

Lovely city views are on offer from a raised rear patio, from which steps lead down to a second patio area.

Mr Murphy says he’s fielding strong enquiries from first time buyers, but also those looking for an affordable trading up option.

VERDICT: Price, product and location ensure this home will fly.

More in this section

Japanese Fusion house that featured in TV series is for sale in Glengarriff Japanese Fusion house that featured in TV series is for sale in Glengarriff
Four-bed detached in Douglas has house hunters queuing up Four-bed detached in Douglas has house hunters queuing up
House of the Week: Three-storey country home near stunning Nohoval Cove for €425,000 House of the Week: Three-storey country home near stunning Nohoval Cove for €425,000
Kitchen extension and attic conversion upgrade Douglas home

House-hunters are queuing to view this American-style Kinsale home 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices