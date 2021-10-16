Japanese Fusion house that featured in TV series is for sale in Glengarriff

GIVEN our rapacious appetite for property programmes, there’s a good chance some readers will recognise the stone-clad home featured here as it cropped up in a TG4 show, Tithe Cois Farraige (Homes by the Sea).

Designed to showcase “remarkable” coastal houses, its presenter, Síle Nic Chonaonaigh travelled to Glengarriff where she met Marty Connelly and Mary Flaherty, the couple who built it, stone by stone.

They laid the foundations themselves, made of 4,500 blocks. “And we know every one of them,” said Mary, with a laugh.

The couple have a peripatetic lifestyle and spent 10 years living in Japan and very much embraced the lifestyle there. In 1993, they came home on holiday to Ireland with an eye to buying a small property and fell for Glengarriff, where they picked their spot in Castle Woods and set about creating a peaceful retreat in harmony with nature, an approach very much present in Japanese architecture. While doing so they lived without electricity in a “bothán” or little hut on the 4.5 acre site, which they cleared gradually to reveal a wonderful panorama of Glengarriff Harbour.

“They didn’t realise when they bought the site that they had a seaview, it was only when they did the clearance, even though locals had referred to the site as Ladies View,” says selling agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

Ms Hanafin said it was christened such on account of the ladies retiring there for picnics on Race Day, from where they could enjoy the view.

Described as the Japanese Fusion House in the TV show, Marty and Mary were strongly influenced by Japanese design principles and Marty says the raised, wraparound deck “the best room in the house, the main room, all the other rooms are here to serve it”, has truly wonder views. He shares the Japanese respect for the natural world. “It’s when you are beside nature, especially the coastline, you are constantly reminded of who’s in charge,” he says.

The interior of the house follows the principles of Fengshui (avoiding imbalance and striving for harmony) and Marty and Mary also subscribed to concepts of Japanese architecture when designing their home, celebrating empty space, rusticity and age, rather than perfection.

A tree on their property blown down in a storm was used to build stairs.

Their Dromgarriff home is filled with light and built to a high environmental standard, with natural slate roof and insulated timber frame, and has a passive solar orientation and wood burning stoves.

Accommodation includes a library, guest bedroom and bathroom with jacuzzi on the middle floor while an oak stairwell opens onto a bright and spacious living/dining room, kitchen and pantry, which lead to the wraparound deck.

A cellar is accessible from the hallway and the upper floor includes the main bedroom (ensuite) with a gorgeous picture window.

There’s a second bedroom on this floor, while the lower floor has a large self-contained studio with kitchenette and wet room toilet and shower.

Outside, the landscaped gardens contain raised vegetable beds, a Japanese-inspired bathhouse and the small rustic cabin or “bothán”, used at times for AirBnB.

Ms Hanafin says The Castle Woods is an opportunity to live in absolute privacy “in an ancient woodland setting” with views of mountain and sea, and access nearby to the foreshore.

Even though it’s secluded, it’s just a few minutes drive to Glengarriff, 15 minutes to Bantry and 75 minutes drive to Cork city. She reckons the buyer will use it as a semi-permanent home.

VERDICT: Possibly the last house in this neck of the Woods to get planning permission, so a rare chance to acquire a home in a spectacular setting.